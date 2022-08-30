Who is Kara Wilson? All about Luke Cook's wife as Sabrina star's set to welcome second child

Actor Luke Cook and his wife Kara Wilson are all set to welcome their second baby. The former revealed the news on his social media account by posting a few maternity pictures and announcing,

“We’re pregnant.”

The first photo featured Wilson holding her baby bump and covering her chest, while Cook also posed similarly in the next picture.

Wilson announced her pregnancy in May this year by sharing a gender reveal video on Instagram.

Everything we know about Luke Cook’s wife Kara Wilson

Kara Wilson is a well-known fashion blogger and stylist. She began her career on Channel 9 as an assistant in 2011 and became a senior stylist on the channel in 2016.

Wilson has worked with popular celebrities like Rosalind Ross, Mel Gibson, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber. Although her date of birth remains unknown, she was born in Wanganui, New Zealand, and grew up in Sydney, Australia. She has six siblings and initially quit her job in Sydney before starting her career again in Los Angeles.

As a stylist, Wilson does not believe in trends, and she has stated that since fashion has an eight-year cycle, and trends come back around, everyone must dress how they feel. Her choice of style is very different, and she prefers to balance edgy and minimalistic pieces.

Interestingly, Wilson does not have a favorite brand since she has several preferences. She loves shopping and supports local and upcoming designers. She is also active on Instagram with around 60,000 followers, and her posts mostly feature her posing alone or with her friends, husband, and son Chaplin.

Despite being so popular, Wilson does not have a Wikipedia page, due to which detailed information about her career, educational background, and parents remain unknown.

Luke Cook and Kara Wilson’s relationship timeline

Although it remains unknown how they first met, Luke Cook and Kara Wilson got engaged in December 2019 and tied the knot in May 2020. They welcomed their son, Chaplin Benjamin, in November of the same year.

During Kara’s first pregnancy in 2020, Luke also spoke about the challenges they had to face during the pandemic. The actor wrote on Instagram that although they were excited, they were also a little scared. He added,

“The day we found out Kara was pregnant it was raining in LA and the world was going into frenzied lockdown. I think we both felt a bit scared about what kind of big mean pandemic ridden world we were bringing a child into.”

Luke Cook is well-known for his performances in Mystery Girls, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Dynasty, Dollface, and more. The 35-year-old also portrayed Zylak’s Frenemy in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

