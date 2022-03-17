Who is Karolina Bielawska? All about the Miss World 2021 winner

Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska was crowned Miss World 2021 at the coronation ceremony that took place on March 17, 2022, at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

She was handed over the coveted crown by her predecessor Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, Miss World 2019. Meanwhile, Shree Saini of the USA and Olivia Yace of Cote D’Ivoire bagged the first and second runners-up titles.

The much-awaited 70th edition of the pageant was broadcast to more than 100 countries across the globe. Nearly 40 semi-finalists arrived in Puerto Rico after the December 2021 finale had to be postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 on the island.

Following the coronation, the Miss World Organization took to Instagram to congratulate Bielawska for her achievement and her newly crowned title.

Karolina Bielawska is currently pursuing her Master’s in Management

Polish model, beauty queen and voluntary worker Karolina Bielawska was crowned Miss World 2021 (Image via Karolina Bielawska/Instagram)

Karolina Bielawska is a Polish model, beauty queen and Miss World 2021. She was born in Lodz and can communicate in Polish and English. She reportedly enjoys traveling, swimming and scuba diving.

As per the Miss World Organization, Bielawska is currently pursuing her Master’s in Management and looks forward to earning a PhD. She also works as a model and dreams of becoming a motivational speaker in the future.

Bielawska also loves to play tennis and badminton. Besides her career in the fashion industry, Miss World 2021 is also passionate about her voluntary work. In January 2022, she collaborated with the volunteer organization Zupa Na Pietrynie for her Beauty with a Purpose project.

The organization works towards providing help to homeless people in need and also aims to raise awareness against homelessness and fight against social exclusion. The team reportedly provides food packages, drinks, hot meals, clothing, masks, legal advice and professional medical support to nearly 300 people in crisis in Lodz every Sunday.

Bielawska’s project also helped nearly 400 people who had no access to register for a COVID-19 vaccine to receive governmental permission to get their vaccinations. The project also successfully built the first social bathroom for homeless people in Lodz.

Following the humanitarian initiatives undertaken by the project, Bielawska was lauded for her voluntary work. Prior to winning the Miss World Poland 2021 title, the fashion mogul also represented Lodz at Miss Polonia 2019.

She ended up winning the title, edging out 19 other candidates at the Hotel Narvil Conference and Spa in Legionowo County, Poland and became Poland’s Miss World 2020 candidate.

As the pageant was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bielawska took part in the 2021 competition and was crowned Miss World 2021 in Puerto Rico.

Bielawska has also garnered a strong following on social media and has over 50K followers on Instagram.

Edited by Prem Deshpande