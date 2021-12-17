Miss World 2021 contestants list: All about beauty queens competing in the 70th edition

Miss World is very close to its final round and is set to be held in Puerto Rico on December 16, 2021. Toni-Ann Singh will crown her successor in the event held in José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, after her reign as the longest title holder in the history of Miss World.
This year it has featured 98 countries competing for the prestigious title of Miss World and as it edges towards the final round, there is some stiff competition and lot of beautiful women to watch out for.
Here are some of the top contenders for the title of Miss World.
Miss World delegate from India
Manasa Varanasi is the representative for India in the Miss World beauty pageant for 2021. The Hyderabad born model is a financial exchange analyst. The 23 year old is an engineering graduate and has many other interests like books, music, yoga and dreamy skies.
The people of her country have high expectations of her, especially after Indian representative Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe pageant.
Manasa Varanasi is tipped to be one of the leading candidates for the title of Miss World.
Miss World delegate from United States
The 70th anniversary of the prestigious competition features some stellar candidates and one of the most popular ones among them is the Indian-born American representative Shree Saini. Shree Saini is the present Miss World America.
Shree Saini is a doctor by profession and has faced many hurdles to reach where she is. An accident scarred her face and forced her to get a pace-maker. Despite this, she chased her dreams and presently is a social worker and advocate for heart health besides being a model and a doctor.
Her story has inspired many and she looks to win this prestigious pageant and cement her name in the history of the competition.
List of other delegates for Miss World beauty pegeant
- Amela Agastra, 18, Albania
- Ruth Carlos, 24, Angola
- Amira Hidalgo, 23, Argentina
- Mirna Bzdigian, 19, Armenia
- Sienna Evans, 24, Bahamas
- Celine Van Ouytsel, 25, Belgium
- Markeisha Young, 21, Belize
- Alondra Mercado, 19, Bolivia
- Adna Biber, 19, Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Palesa Molefe, 22, Botswana
- Caroline Teixeira, 23, Brazil
- Eva Dobreva, 21, Bulgaria
- Phum Sophorn, 19, Cambodia
- Audrey Monkam, 24, Cameroon
- Svetlana Mamaeva, 21, Canada
- Rashana Hydes, 24, Cayman Islands
- Carol Drpic, 21, Chile
- Jiang Siqi, 21, China
- Andrea Aguilera Arroyave, 23, Colombia
- Tamara Dal Maso, 23, Costa Rica
- Olivia Yace, 23, Cote d’Ivoire
- Alvinette Soliana, 20, Curacao
- Karolina Kopincova, 22, Czech Republic
- Emmy Peña, 24, Dominican Republic
- Amar Pachero, 24, Ecuador
- Nicole Alvarez, 27, El Salvador
- Rehema Muthamia, 25, England
- Lucila Benita, 21, Equatorial Guinea
- Karolin Kippasto, 24, Estonia
- Emilia Lepomäki, 23, Finland
- April Benayoum, 22, France
- Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui, 20, Ghana
- Janice Sampere, 23, Gibraltar
- Prescilla Larose, 22, Guadeloupe
- Nene Bah, 24, Guinea
- Itchacénia Da Costa, 21, Guinea-Bissau
- Erlande Berger, 24, Haiti
- Dayana Bordas, 24, Honduras
- Lili Totpeti, 20, Hungary
- Hugrun Birta Egilsdottir, 22, Iceland
- Manasa Varanasi, 24, India
- Carla Yules, 25, Indonesia
- Maria Frhad Salem, 20, Iraq
- Pamela Uba, 25, Ireland
- Claudia Motta, 21, Italy
- Khalia Hall, 25, Jamaica
- Tamaki Hoshi, 18, Japan
- Sharon Obara, 19, Kenya
- Emilie Boland, 25, Luxembourg
- Jiani Yuan, 28, Macau
- Nellie Anjaratiana, 24, Madagascar
- Lavanya Sivaji, 25, Malaysia
- Naomi Dingli, 26, Malta
- Angélique Sanson, 25, Mauritius
- Karolina Vidales Valdovinos, 24, Mexico
- Tatiana Ovcinicova, 23, Moldova
- Burte-Ujin Anu, 23, Mongolia
- Annerie Maré, 26, Namibia
- Namrata Shrestha, 24, Nepal
- Lizzy Dobbe, 21, Netherlands
- Sheynnis Palacios, 21, Nicaragua
- Oluchi Madubuike, 25, Nigeria
- Anna Leitch, 27, Northern Ireland
- Amine Storrød, 21, Norway
- Krysthelle Barretto, 25, Panama
- Bethania Borba, 20, Paraguay
- Paula Montes Pastor, 25, Peru
- Tracy Maureen Perez. 28, Philippines
- Karolina Bielawska, 21, Poland
- Lidy Andrade Alves, 25, Portugal
- Aryam Díaz Rosado, 23, Puerto Rico
- Naomie Nishimwe, 22, Rwanda
- Tyler Theophane, 23, Saint Lucia
- Claudia Todd, 25, Scotland
- Penda Sy, 24, Senegal
- Andrijana Savić, 21, Serbia
- Khai Ling Ho, 18, Singapore
- Lara Mateo, 24, Sint Maarten
- Leona Novoberdaliu, 25, Slovakia
- Maja Čolic, 21, Slovenia
- Khadija Omar, 20, Somalia
- Shudufhadzo Musida, 25, South Africa
- Tara Hong, 21, South Korea
- Ana Garcia, 23, Spain
- Sadé Greenwood, 18, Sri Lanka
- Gabriella Lomm Mann, 26, Sweden
- Juliana Rugumisa, 23, Tanzania
- Jeanine Brandt, 25, Trinidad and Tobago
- Amani Layouni, 22, Tunisia
- Dilara Korkmaz, 23, Turkey
- Elizabeth Bagaya, 26, Uganda
- Aleksandra Yaremchuk, 22, Ukraine
- Shree Saini, 25, United States
- Valentina Camejo, 23, Uruguay
- Alejandra Conde, 24, Venezuela
- Do Thi Ha, 20, Vietnam
- Olivia Harris, 18, Wales