Miss World 2021 contestants list: All about beauty queens competing in the 70th edition

Miss World 2021 Candidates (Image via MissWorldTime/Twitter)
Miss World 2021 Candidates (Image via MissWorldTime/Twitter)
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Dec 17, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Feature

Miss World is very close to its final round and is set to be held in Puerto Rico on December 16, 2021. Toni-Ann Singh will crown her successor in the event held in José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, after her reign as the longest title holder in the history of Miss World.

This year it has featured 98 countries competing for the prestigious title of Miss World and as it edges towards the final round, there is some stiff competition and lot of beautiful women to watch out for.

Here are some of the top contenders for the title of Miss World.

Miss World delegate from India

Manasa Varanasi is the representative for India in the Miss World beauty pageant for 2021. The Hyderabad born model is a financial exchange analyst. The 23 year old is an engineering graduate and has many other interests like books, music, yoga and dreamy skies.

The people of her country have high expectations of her, especially after Indian representative Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe pageant.

Manasa Varanasi is tipped to be one of the leading candidates for the title of Miss World.

Miss World delegate from United States

The 70th anniversary of the prestigious competition features some stellar candidates and one of the most popular ones among them is the Indian-born American representative Shree Saini. Shree Saini is the present Miss World America.

Shree Saini is a doctor by profession and has faced many hurdles to reach where she is. An accident scarred her face and forced her to get a pace-maker. Despite this, she chased her dreams and presently is a social worker and advocate for heart health besides being a model and a doctor.

Her story has inspired many and she looks to win this prestigious pageant and cement her name in the history of the competition.

List of other delegates for Miss World beauty pegeant

Also Read

  1. Amela Agastra, 18, Albania
  2. Ruth Carlos, 24, Angola
  3. Amira Hidalgo, 23, Argentina
  4. Mirna Bzdigian, 19, Armenia
  5. Sienna Evans, 24, Bahamas
  6. Celine Van Ouytsel, 25, Belgium
  7. Markeisha Young, 21, Belize
  8. Alondra Mercado, 19, Bolivia
  9. Adna Biber, 19, Bosnia and Herzegovina
  10. Palesa Molefe, 22, Botswana
  11. Caroline Teixeira, 23, Brazil
  12. Eva Dobreva, 21, Bulgaria
  13. Phum Sophorn, 19, Cambodia
  14. Audrey Monkam, 24, Cameroon
  15. Svetlana Mamaeva, 21, Canada
  16. Rashana Hydes, 24, Cayman Islands
  17. Carol Drpic, 21, Chile
  18. Jiang Siqi, 21, China
  19. Andrea Aguilera Arroyave, 23, Colombia
  20. Tamara Dal Maso, 23, Costa Rica
  21. Olivia Yace, 23, Cote d’Ivoire
  22. Alvinette Soliana, 20, Curacao
  23. Karolina Kopincova, 22, Czech Republic
  24. Emmy Peña, 24, Dominican Republic
  25. Amar Pachero, 24, Ecuador
  26. Nicole Alvarez, 27, El Salvador
  27. Rehema Muthamia, 25, England
  28. Lucila Benita, 21, Equatorial Guinea
  29. Karolin Kippasto, 24, Estonia
  30. Emilia Lepomäki, 23, Finland
  31. April Benayoum, 22, France
  32. Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui, 20, Ghana
  33. Janice Sampere, 23, Gibraltar
  34. Prescilla Larose, 22, Guadeloupe
  35. Nene Bah, 24, Guinea
  36. Itchacénia Da Costa, 21, Guinea-Bissau
  37. Erlande Berger, 24, Haiti
  38. Dayana Bordas, 24, Honduras
  39. Lili Totpeti, 20, Hungary
  40. Hugrun Birta Egilsdottir, 22, Iceland
  41. Manasa Varanasi, 24, India
  42. Carla Yules, 25, Indonesia
  43. Maria Frhad Salem, 20, Iraq
  44. Pamela Uba, 25, Ireland
  45. Claudia Motta, 21, Italy
  46. Khalia Hall, 25, Jamaica
  47. Tamaki Hoshi, 18, Japan
  48. Sharon Obara, 19, Kenya
  49. Emilie Boland, 25, Luxembourg
  50. Jiani Yuan, 28, Macau
  51. Nellie Anjaratiana, 24, Madagascar
  52. Lavanya Sivaji, 25, Malaysia
  53. Naomi Dingli, 26, Malta
  54. Angélique Sanson, 25, Mauritius
  55. Karolina Vidales Valdovinos, 24, Mexico
  56. Tatiana Ovcinicova, 23, Moldova
  57. Burte-Ujin Anu, 23, Mongolia
  58. Annerie Maré, 26, Namibia
  59. Namrata Shrestha, 24, Nepal
  60. Lizzy Dobbe, 21, Netherlands
  61. Sheynnis Palacios, 21, Nicaragua
  62. Oluchi Madubuike, 25, Nigeria
  63. Anna Leitch, 27, Northern Ireland
  64. Amine Storrød, 21, Norway
  65. Krysthelle Barretto, 25, Panama
  66. Bethania Borba, 20, Paraguay
  67. Paula Montes Pastor, 25, Peru
  68. Tracy Maureen Perez. 28, Philippines
  69. Karolina Bielawska, 21, Poland
  70. Lidy Andrade Alves, 25, Portugal
  71. Aryam Díaz Rosado, 23, Puerto Rico
  72. Naomie Nishimwe, 22, Rwanda
  73. Tyler Theophane, 23, Saint Lucia
  74. Claudia Todd, 25, Scotland
  75. Penda Sy, 24, Senegal
  76. Andrijana Savić, 21, Serbia
  77. Khai Ling Ho, 18, Singapore
  78. Lara Mateo, 24, Sint Maarten
  79. Leona Novoberdaliu, 25, Slovakia
  80. Maja Čolic, 21, Slovenia
  81. Khadija Omar, 20, Somalia
  82. Shudufhadzo Musida, 25, South Africa
  83. Tara Hong, 21, South Korea
  84. Ana Garcia, 23, Spain
  85. Sadé Greenwood, 18, Sri Lanka
  86. Gabriella Lomm Mann, 26, Sweden
  87. Juliana Rugumisa, 23, Tanzania
  88. Jeanine Brandt, 25, Trinidad and Tobago
  89. Amani Layouni, 22, Tunisia
  90. Dilara Korkmaz, 23, Turkey
  91. Elizabeth Bagaya, 26, Uganda
  92. Aleksandra Yaremchuk, 22, Ukraine
  93. Shree Saini, 25, United States
  94. Valentina Camejo, 23, Uruguay
  95. Alejandra Conde, 24, Venezuela
  96. Do Thi Ha, 20, Vietnam
  97. Olivia Harris, 18, Wales

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
