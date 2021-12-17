Miss World 2021 contestants list: All about beauty queens competing in the 70th edition

Miss World is very close to its final round and is set to be held in Puerto Rico on December 16, 2021. Toni-Ann Singh will crown her successor in the event held in José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, after her reign as the longest title holder in the history of Miss World.

This year it has featured 98 countries competing for the prestigious title of Miss World and as it edges towards the final round, there is some stiff competition and lot of beautiful women to watch out for.

Here are some of the top contenders for the title of Miss World.

Miss World delegate from India

Manasa Varanasi is the representative for India in the Miss World beauty pageant for 2021. The Hyderabad born model is a financial exchange analyst. The 23 year old is an engineering graduate and has many other interests like books, music, yoga and dreamy skies.

The people of her country have high expectations of her, especially after Indian representative Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe pageant.

Manasa Varanasi is tipped to be one of the leading candidates for the title of Miss World.

Miss World delegate from United States

The 70th anniversary of the prestigious competition features some stellar candidates and one of the most popular ones among them is the Indian-born American representative Shree Saini. Shree Saini is the present Miss World America.

Shree Saini is a doctor by profession and has faced many hurdles to reach where she is. An accident scarred her face and forced her to get a pace-maker. Despite this, she chased her dreams and presently is a social worker and advocate for heart health besides being a model and a doctor.

Her story has inspired many and she looks to win this prestigious pageant and cement her name in the history of the competition.

List of other delegates for Miss World beauty pegeant

Amela Agastra, 18, Albania Ruth Carlos, 24, Angola Amira Hidalgo, 23, Argentina Mirna Bzdigian, 19, Armenia Sienna Evans, 24, Bahamas Celine Van Ouytsel, 25, Belgium Markeisha Young, 21, Belize Alondra Mercado, 19, Bolivia Adna Biber, 19, Bosnia and Herzegovina Palesa Molefe, 22, Botswana Caroline Teixeira, 23, Brazil Eva Dobreva, 21, Bulgaria Phum Sophorn, 19, Cambodia Audrey Monkam, 24, Cameroon Svetlana Mamaeva, 21, Canada Rashana Hydes, 24, Cayman Islands Carol Drpic, 21, Chile Jiang Siqi, 21, China Andrea Aguilera Arroyave, 23, Colombia Tamara Dal Maso, 23, Costa Rica Olivia Yace, 23, Cote d’Ivoire Alvinette Soliana, 20, Curacao Karolina Kopincova, 22, Czech Republic Emmy Peña, 24, Dominican Republic Amar Pachero, 24, Ecuador Nicole Alvarez, 27, El Salvador Rehema Muthamia, 25, England Lucila Benita, 21, Equatorial Guinea Karolin Kippasto, 24, Estonia Emilia Lepomäki, 23, Finland April Benayoum, 22, France Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui, 20, Ghana Janice Sampere, 23, Gibraltar Prescilla Larose, 22, Guadeloupe Nene Bah, 24, Guinea Itchacénia Da Costa, 21, Guinea-Bissau Erlande Berger, 24, Haiti Dayana Bordas, 24, Honduras Lili Totpeti, 20, Hungary Hugrun Birta Egilsdottir, 22, Iceland Manasa Varanasi, 24, India Carla Yules, 25, Indonesia Maria Frhad Salem, 20, Iraq Pamela Uba, 25, Ireland Claudia Motta, 21, Italy Khalia Hall, 25, Jamaica Tamaki Hoshi, 18, Japan Sharon Obara, 19, Kenya Emilie Boland, 25, Luxembourg Jiani Yuan, 28, Macau Nellie Anjaratiana, 24, Madagascar Lavanya Sivaji, 25, Malaysia Naomi Dingli, 26, Malta Angélique Sanson, 25, Mauritius Karolina Vidales Valdovinos, 24, Mexico Tatiana Ovcinicova, 23, Moldova Burte-Ujin Anu, 23, Mongolia Annerie Maré, 26, Namibia Namrata Shrestha, 24, Nepal Lizzy Dobbe, 21, Netherlands Sheynnis Palacios, 21, Nicaragua Oluchi Madubuike, 25, Nigeria Anna Leitch, 27, Northern Ireland Amine Storrød, 21, Norway Krysthelle Barretto, 25, Panama Bethania Borba, 20, Paraguay Paula Montes Pastor, 25, Peru Tracy Maureen Perez. 28, Philippines Karolina Bielawska, 21, Poland Lidy Andrade Alves, 25, Portugal Aryam Díaz Rosado, 23, Puerto Rico Naomie Nishimwe, 22, Rwanda Tyler Theophane, 23, Saint Lucia Claudia Todd, 25, Scotland Penda Sy, 24, Senegal Andrijana Savić, 21, Serbia Khai Ling Ho, 18, Singapore Lara Mateo, 24, Sint Maarten Leona Novoberdaliu, 25, Slovakia Maja Čolic, 21, Slovenia Khadija Omar, 20, Somalia Shudufhadzo Musida, 25, South Africa Tara Hong, 21, South Korea Ana Garcia, 23, Spain Sadé Greenwood, 18, Sri Lanka Gabriella Lomm Mann, 26, Sweden Juliana Rugumisa, 23, Tanzania Jeanine Brandt, 25, Trinidad and Tobago Amani Layouni, 22, Tunisia Dilara Korkmaz, 23, Turkey Elizabeth Bagaya, 26, Uganda Aleksandra Yaremchuk, 22, Ukraine Shree Saini, 25, United States Valentina Camejo, 23, Uruguay Alejandra Conde, 24, Venezuela Do Thi Ha, 20, Vietnam Olivia Harris, 18, Wales

Edited by Mason J. Schneider