Who is Katie Quackenbush? Aspiring Nashville singer avoids jail time for shooting of homeless man

On Thursday, November 10, Katie Quackenbush, an aspiring Nashville singer, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation for shooting a homeless man twice in 2017. She was charged with attempted murder on August 26, 2017, and was released from jail soon after she posted a $25,000 bond.

Caroleeena @Caroleeenalala It is unbelievable to me that this woman shot this man, left him to die, and got unsupervised probation. Katie Quackenbush belongs in prison! radaronline.com/p/tennessee-po… It is unbelievable to me that this woman shot this man, left him to die, and got unsupervised probation. Katie Quackenbush belongs in prison! radaronline.com/p/tennessee-po…

32-year-old Quackenbush, who is better known by her stage name Katie Layne, had shot 54-year-old Gerald Melton twice after an argument over the singer's Porsche escalated. The Tennessean reported that according to Metro police detectives, Melton was trying to get some sleep around 3 am near Music Row when he was disturbed by "exhaust fumes and loud music coming from a Porsche SUV" that belonged to Katie Quackenbush.

When asked to move the car, the budding Nashville artist refused and instead got into an argument that ended with her shooting Melton in the abdomen.

Although Katie Quackenbush was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a jury found her guilty of reckless endangerment, which is only a misdemeanor charge.

SKIRT @talktoskirt



This low life will absolutely repeat offend. josie duffy rice @jduffyrice a fun thought experiment: imagine if the roles here were reversed and the "homeless man" had shot a woman in a porsche suv people.com/crime/aspiring… a fun thought experiment: imagine if the roles here were reversed and the "homeless man" had shot a woman in a porsche suv people.com/crime/aspiring… Katie Quackenbush, a woman with a history of repeated violent behavior, gets off with probation after shooting an unarmed homeless man twice. The justice system is trash as is the state of Tennessee.This low life will absolutely repeat offend. twitter.com/jduffyrice/sta… Katie Quackenbush, a woman with a history of repeated violent behavior, gets off with probation after shooting an unarmed homeless man twice. The justice system is trash as is the state of Tennessee. This low life will absolutely repeat offend. twitter.com/jduffyrice/sta… https://t.co/E0fA7zNYOZ

Since the incident, which her father, a Texas attorney, said was an act of self-defense on Quackenbush's part, the singer has moved to Texas from Nashville. The court has allowed her to serve her probation at her new residence.

Nashville singer Katie Quackenbush called the 2017 incident a "hard lesson"

In August 2017, budding artist Katie Quackenbush got into a heated argument with 54-year-old Gerald Melton over her Porsche. As the fight escalated, she aimed her gun at him and fired two shots. The shooting sent Melton to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Though Quackenbush was arrested on attempted murder charges, she was released after posting a $25,000 bond. At the hearing on Thursday, she was sentenced to almost a year of probation with no jail time.

ReSista Kay🌊 @ReSistaKay

msn.com/en-us/news/cri… TN: Republicans talk about "law & order", but they're hypocrites. Katie Quackenbush was asked to move her Porsche. She SHOT the homeless man who asked! She just got PROBATION! Imagine if a black man shot a homeless white woman! He'd never get probation! TN: Republicans talk about "law & order", but they're hypocrites. Katie Quackenbush was asked to move her Porsche. She SHOT the homeless man who asked! She just got PROBATION! Imagine if a black man shot a homeless white woman! He'd never get probation!msn.com/en-us/news/cri…

Though the Nashville singer got off relatively scot-free from the incident, which could have been fatal for Gerald Melton, Katie Quackenbush claimed that the past few years were a kind of "social punishment” for her. On Thursday, she said:

"This has been the worst experience of my life, but I’m grateful that I had it, because it has changed me so dramatically to the core. Sometimes hard lessons are the best lessons."

Ashhole 📷 @ashleydearrr Katie Quackenbush perfectly sums up the American justice system, especially in conservative states. Entitled rich yt lady shoots homeless man who asked her to turn down her noise, flees, then cries the internet bullied her and gets PROBATION, FIVE YEARS LATER. #katiequackenbush Katie Quackenbush perfectly sums up the American justice system, especially in conservative states. Entitled rich yt lady shoots homeless man who asked her to turn down her noise, flees, then cries the internet bullied her and gets PROBATION, FIVE YEARS LATER. #katiequackenbush

Over the years, she has received constant public backlash for her actions, which have allegedly made it difficult for her to secure jobs or apply for colleges. She also claimed that she had been on the receiving end of death threats too. At her hearing, she said:

"Millions of people were making fun of me online. I was convicted by the community before trial...For five years, I’ve been having to live with this ... social punishment. Even after all of this is over, Google is always going to be there. This will follow me for the rest of my life."

ghastlyAstronaut 🐀 @michaelk42 josie duffy rice @jduffyrice a fun thought experiment: imagine if the roles here were reversed and the "homeless man" had shot a woman in a porsche suv people.com/crime/aspiring… a fun thought experiment: imagine if the roles here were reversed and the "homeless man" had shot a woman in a porsche suv people.com/crime/aspiring… Katie Quackenbush only got probation and she's still crying about people being mean to her online. She SHOULD be in prison. twitter.com/jduffyrice/sta… Katie Quackenbush only got probation and she's still crying about people being mean to her online. She SHOULD be in prison. twitter.com/jduffyrice/sta…

Katie Quackenbush's father had previously claimed that his daughter and her companion felt threatened by Melton's presence that night. The gunshots were supposed to be warning shots and were supposedly not meant to hit him.

Poll : 0 votes