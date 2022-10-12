What happened to Davante Adams? Raiders WR charged with misdemeanor assault

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a misdemeanor assault charge. Multiple news outlets reported early Wednesday morning that the receiver has been charged with misdemeanor assault for his actions that took place following their 30-29 Monday night loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Shain Bergan @ShainKCTV BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here's a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here's a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. https://t.co/0JYxABuHOY #Raiders WR Davante Adams, whose situation is being reviewed by the NFL for discipline, has been charged with misdemeanor assault, per court records. twitter.com/ShainKCTV/stat… #Raiders WR Davante Adams, whose situation is being reviewed by the NFL for discipline, has been charged with misdemeanor assault, per court records. twitter.com/ShainKCTV/stat…

As Adams was walking off the field into the locker room, a photographer ran in front of him. He was undoubtedly hoping to catch some pictures/videos of Adams walking off frustrated, but instead found himself on the ground. Out of frustration, Adams shoved the cameraman to the ground, who seemingly got up with no major injuries.

A day after the incident, the photographer filed charges against Adams. A day later, on Wednesday, October 12, Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault.

A fine and suspension seems imminent for Davante Adams

Davante Adams - Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

While the NFL is being patient with how they are going to discipline Davante Adams, it seems like a fine and a suspension is looming. The Kansas City Municipal Court took just a day to charge the receiver. If the NFL wants to send a strong message, they may punish Adams.

Adams will likely receive a fine and could possibly be suspended a game or multiple games. If suspended, he will have to forfeit $224,444 per game missed.

Spotrac @spotrac #Raiders WR Davante Adams stands to forfeit $224,444 per week missed should he be suspended for his actions on the field in Week 5. #Raiders WR Davante Adams stands to forfeit $224,444 per week missed should he be suspended for his actions on the field in Week 5.

In the five games he's played thus far for Las Vegas, he has been quarterback Derek Carr's number one target. He has been the biggest playmaker on the team. He's recorded 29 receptions for 414 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Losing Adams for a game or multiple games would be a huge blow for the Raiders, who are currently 1-4.

Las Vegas are on a bye in Week 6 and will no doubt be hoping this all blows over. We will see what happens next in this storyline over the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes