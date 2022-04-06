Who is Keenan Harpole? Former football player surrenders after Portland State University student Amara Marluke found dead

Amara Marluke, a 19-year-old student at Portland State University, was found dead after law enforcement officials responded to a shooting report near the campus around 1.00 am on Monday, April 4.

The medical examiner confirmed that the victim died of a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide. On Tuesday, another Portland State University student, Keenan Harpole, surrendered to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office in connection to Marluke’s murder.

Officers arrested Harpole at his family property in Bend, Oregon and held him without bail at the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspected charges of second-degree murder, domestic violence, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to The Bend Bulletin, Harpole was later turned over to the Portland Police Bureau and arraigned on second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charge. However, prosecutors alleged that Marluke’s death was the result of a domestic violence incident.

Although the details behind the shooting have not been made available to the public, Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Roberts said the shooting was “not a stranger-on-stranger crime.”

Everything to know about Keenan Harpole

Keenan Harpole was a former member of the PSU football team (Image via NFL Draft Diamonds/Twitter)

Keenan Harpole is a 20-year-old student at Portland State University and a former player on the PSU football team. He was recently charged with the murder of fellow student Amara Marluke.

According to his online bio, Harpole is a great athlete who is also majoring in health and fitness at the university. Prior to his time at PSU, Harpole was lettered in football at Mountain View High School and was previously voted the team's offensive and defensive MVP.

Brandon Thompson @BThompsonNews A small memorial is starting to grow nat Mak’s mart near Portland State, the start of a memorial for 19 y.o Amara Marluke @KOINNews just got the arrest documents for Keenan Harpole, who was arrested for her murder. They show police are looking into potential domestic violence A small memorial is starting to grow nat Mak’s mart near Portland State, the start of a memorial for 19 y.o Amara Marluke @KOINNews just got the arrest documents for Keenan Harpole, who was arrested for her murder. They show police are looking into potential domestic violence https://t.co/6IEE1wwO4a

He also ran tracks and competed in basketball and baseball. Harpole enjoyed video games, swimming, working out, and spending time with family and friends. PSU spokeswoman Christina Williams said that the footballer played for the Vikings in 2021 but was not listed as a team member on their spring roster.

As per court documents obtained by The Bend Bulletin, the athlete lived with his roommates at University Point in downtown Portland. Before moving to Portland, he lived with his mother in Beaverton for five months.

Harpole reportedly worked as an Uber Eats driver between 20 and 24 hours and attended eight hours of classes per week.

A look back into the life of Amara Marluke

Amara Marluke's GoFundMe campaign page (Image via GoFundMe)

Amara Marluke was a music major student on a scholarship at Portland State University, who was recently killed in a tragic shooting by fellow student Keenan Harpole.

She was an Oregon native and graduated from Sunset High School in the Beaverton School District in 2021. The 19-year-old was also a passionate social justice advocate and supported many causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

Leah 🏳️‍🌈 @hutchleah A Black activist and fellow Portland State student was killed yesterday. Amara Marluke. I haven’t seen anything about her death and that’s wrong. Rest in Power. A Black activist and fellow Portland State student was killed yesterday. Amara Marluke. I haven’t seen anything about her death and that’s wrong. Rest in Power. https://t.co/0ko2H9eZPM

According to her sister Melanie Henriksen, Marluke was adopted by Amy and Brad Marluke nearly a decade ago when she was just nine-years-old. Prior to her adoption, she spent several years in different foster homes across Oregon.

Amara Marluke’s sister and other family members requested Multnomah Circuit Judge Benjamin Johnston to hold Harpole in jail before the trial. They expressed,

“We strongly, strongly encourage the court to protect other women who may face similar fates, and to grant all of those who love Amara — and I think it’s obvious that there are so many — to grant us the safety and security to know that this man is behind bars.”

Portland State University President Stephen Percy mourned the loss of Amara Marluke following her tragic demise. He said,

“I am profoundly affected by the sheer tragedy of this loss. My heart breaks for Amara’s family and for everyone who knew her. I offer my deepest sympathies. We will work together as a campus community to heal.”

The president told The Bulletin that Marluke “did light up a room in a way that nobody else could.” He also said that she touched people’s lives in unusual ways, connected with everyone around her, found the good in everybody, and tried lifting everyone’s spirits.

Cata Gaitán @catalinagaitan_ "I have a dream, I have plans and I have hope," Amara Marluke said then. "The struggle that you have, that grit, is something you must embrace and hold to as tight as you can. The ownership of that struggle and your scars is what makes you who you are." "I have a dream, I have plans and I have hope," Amara Marluke said then. "The struggle that you have, that grit, is something you must embrace and hold to as tight as you can. The ownership of that struggle and your scars is what makes you who you are." https://t.co/mOcUOoxia4

Marluke’s father Bradley told The Oregonian that calling her “a beautiful and a caring soul” would be an understatement. He also mentioned that his daughter was dedicated to her family and friends. He shared,

“To say that Amara was the light of our life, a beautiful and a caring soul would not begin to do her justice.Her dedication to her family and friends was unwavering and that she would fall victim to a senseless and violent death is unimaginable.”

Following Amara Marluke’s demise, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by the Green Hammer to provide support to her family during their difficult time.

