Who is Kelly Schutte? All about the Pennridge School Counselor charged over inappropriate contact with student

A school counselor, Kelly Schutte has been accused of establishing inappropriate contact with a student. The parent of the underaged student discovered that her child was kissed and allegedly touched inappropriately by Schutte. This was when she approached the authorities to report the alleged actions of the school counselor.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual contact with a child. Readers' discretion is advised.

It has been claimed that Kelly and the student would stay in contact through apps like Snapchat and Canvas. Schutte has been accused of behaving inappropriately with the child at several places including his bedroom.

Pennridge South Middle School counselor, Kelly Schutte has been accused of establishing s*xual contact with her student

Kelly Schutte, a school counselor has been arrested and charged with three counts of institutional s*xual assault, as well as three counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 16 years old and one count of corruption of minors. These charges have been confirmed by the district attorney.

The 35-year-old woman has been working as a guidance counselor at Pennridge South Middle School. The suspect was residing in Pennsburg when the allegations were made against her. Kelly Schutte also reportedly has a husband and a son.

Schutte is reportedly still employed, however, has been placed on administrative leave. She was arrested on November 10 and is currently out on a bond of $25,000. The guidance counselor is restricted from making any contact with either the victim or his family and has been ordered to stay away from the Pennride School District premises.

The 14-year-old student reportedly called his parents on July 17, from outside Schutte's house. He later told them that one of Schutte's family members saw them kissing and asked him to leave, upon which he panicked and left. News outlets reached out to the suspect's attorney but got no solid comment on the allegations.

Schutte and the teenager allegedly had s*xual contact at his house too, among several other places

The teenager allegedly told his mother that the two have been in a romantic relationship since 2022. Investigating officers further added that the two allegedly got close on a field trip. The teenager would often spend time at Schutte's office, instead of being in class, as reported by The Daily News.

The arrest affidavit revealed that the romantic relationship continued between Kelly Schutte and the teenager, even when classes were dismissed during the summers. The school authorities issued a statement, saying,

"While we refrain from making premature judgments about the actions of the staff member facing prosecution, it is crucial to reiterate the district's stance against any inappropriate contact between a Pennridge School District employee and a student. Such behavior will NOT be tolerated."

Schutte is out on a bond but faces a number of restrictions, (Image via @Kimberl82111287/X)

The school authorities allegedly became aware of the allegations against Kelly Schutte, back in July 2023, and immediately placed her on leave.