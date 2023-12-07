Who did Ken Hudson Campbell play in Home Alone? Actor sets up GoFundMe amid cancer diagnosis battle 

Ken Hudson Campbell, the popular actor who played Santa in Home Alone, made a shocking announcement of his cancer diagnosis via a fundraiser on GoFundMe. Campbell was diagnosed in the last week of October, and as per his claims, doctors stated that his tumor "elusively grew on the bottom of his mouth and began encroaching on his teeth."

The GoFundMe for Ken Hudson Campbell states that he is scheduled for surgery on December 7, 2023, and due to the cancer, a huge part of his jawbone is likely to be removed. The 10-hour-long surgery will also target removing parts of his lymph nodes and a part of his leg bone. Details about his chemotherapy and radiation are provided in the About section of the fundraiser. It reads,

“Surgeons plan to reconstruct a new jaw for Ken from this leg bone, install it, and treat him with radiation. He will have a 6-month recovery period & Chemo may be needed afterwards as well.”

More than 200 people contributed to the fundraiser as the Home Alone actor fights cancer. (Image via Twitter)

The fundraiser also states that Ken Hudson Campbell also lost his SAG-AFTRA health insurance during COVID-19, due to which he requires the funds.

Ken Hudson Campbell rose to success after he played the role of Santa Claus in Home Alone in 1990. He has also starred in other movies and series, such as Herman’s Head, Local Heroes, and Wonder Park.

Ken Hudson Campbell starred along with Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern in Home Alone

Ken Hudson Campbell received a lot of appreciation after he was seen in Home Alone three decades ago, in 1990. The movie was directed by Chris Columbus and featured Ken Hudson Campbell, along with other actors such as Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O'Hara, among others.

The movie about the little boy saving himself and his home from invasion by robbers makes up the whole plot. Ken Campbell is the local Santa Claus impersonator in the movie, to whom the little boy, Kevin, walks up and wishes for his family to come back from Paris so that he can celebrate Christmas with them.

However, the loved actor is now battling cancer and raising funds on GoFundMe, as the fundraiser has claimed that there is a long battle of recovery ahead of Ken. The fundraiser further stated that Campbell would have to deal with “a feeding tube, skin grafts, and a tracheotomy.”

“Even though physical therapy and speech therapy are covered, we are anticipating huge out-of-pocket costs for caregivers/skilled nursing, insurance premiums, medical equipment, transportation, dental implants, dentures and who knows what else," part of the fundraiser information reads.

More than 200 people contributed to the fundraiser as the Home Alone actor fights cancer. (Image via GoFundMe)

In five days, the fundraiser has collected more than $64,000, and the target is to raise $100,000. Per GoFundMe, the money would be used for hospital expenses as he would have to spend a week in the hospital. As more than 200 people had donated to the cause at the time of writing.

The fundraiser also states that Ken, being a “family man" and father of two kids, would need these funds for his treatment.