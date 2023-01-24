Who was Kenny Lattimore married to? All about his ex wife as singer welcomes child with Judge Faith Jenkins

American singer Kenny Lattimore welcomed his first child with his wife, Judge Faith Jenkins. On Tuesday, January 24, the 52-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to post a video announcing the arrival of their daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore, who was born last week.

Alongside the video, Lattimore wrote a lengthy caption praising Jenkins as a mother. A part of the caption said:

"Faith, I marvel at your strength and resilience and am so happy our daughter has you as her guiding light in life. You are going to be the most incredible mother to our Skylar."

The duo first announced the pregnancy in August 2022 on Instagram. Two months later, they revealed the baby's gender via a video.

While Skylar is the couple's first child, Lattimore is also a father to Kenny Lattimore Jr., whom he shares with his ex-wife, Chante Moore.

All you need to know about Kenny Lattimore's ex-wife, Chante Moore

Kenny Lattimore was previously married to songstress Chante Moore. The duo tied the knot in 2002 at a lavish ceremony in Jamaica on New Year's Day.

Moore was born on February 17, 1967, and is a native of San Francisco, California. She rose to fame in the 1990s as an R&B singer.

In 1992, she released her debut studio album Precious, which consisted of hits Love's Taken Over and It's Alright. In November 1994, the album was certified gold by the RIAA. Her second album, A Love Supreme, was also released in 1994 but did not receive the same popularity as the first one.

As for her marriages, Chante Moore first married one of her childhood friends in 1991. She made this revelation in her 2014 book, Will I Marry Me? adding that they had dated since sixth grade. However, they got divorced in 1993.

While speaking with UNSUNG in an interview, Moore said:

"After being in a couple of relationships that weren't so great, I was a little shy about love, so I thought, I'll outsmart love this time; I'll marry my friend."

After splitting up with her first husband, Moore began dating actor Kadeem Hardison. In 1996, the duo became parents to a daughter named Sophia. They secretly tied the knot in 1997 but got divorced three years later.

In 2002, Moore married Kenny Lattimore. They welcomed their first child, Kenny Lattimore Jr., a year later. During their marriage, they released two duet albums, Things That Lovers Do and Uncovered/Covered.

In 2011, the singer announced her divorce from Lattimore via a Facebook post. After Lattimore, Moore got engaged to former BET Executive Stephen G. Hill in October 2021. They tied the knot in Mexico a year later.

Poll : 0 votes