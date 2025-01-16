Who was Kenny Law? Tributes pour in as Moonshiners star passes away

Kenny Law, a Moonshiners star from Franklin County, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, January 14, at the age of 68. Kenny's cousin and his business partner in the Law's Choice Distillery, Henry Lee Law shared the news of his death on Facebook:

"With sorrow, we announce that Everett "Kenny" Law passed away peacefully on January 14, 2025, surrounded by loved ones."

Henry added:

"We will share his obituary as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone so far for the outpouring of love, support and prayers."

Kenny's nephew Austin Law wrote on Facebook:

"I'm lost for words this morning probably the worst news I could've possibly gotten this morning. My uncle Kenny passed on last night I still can't even believe it"

Matthew Law, Kenny's other nephew, wrote:

"Just found out my uncle kenny law passed away hopefully he's not in pain no more love you."

News of Kenny's passing left his friends, acquaintances, and others who knew him through Discovery's Moonshiners, heartbroken. Fellow cast member Amanda Bryant called Kenny a "Legend" and mourned his passing:

"You will be dearly missed, it was an Honor to know you and call you my friend. Rest Easy Big Guy. Prayers for the whole Law family in this time. They are all very good friends of mine and my heart breaks for each of them."

Facebook user Thom Brewer shared he had the opportunity to meet Kenny Law a few years back. Brewer called the late Moonshiners star "a nice guy and pretty funny", adding:

"It really seemed like he was enjoying life in Franklin County."

Savanna James Holland, who referred to Kenny as a friend, wrote on Facebook:

"I will forever cherish our memories riding in Black Cherry and all the support I received from him in the Miss Virginia Organization. Kenny always made me laugh just like he did here in this photo. I will never forget you Kenny."

Kenny Law gained recognition through the Discovery series Moonshiners

Kenny Law and his cousin Henry Law learned to brew the traditional whiskey moonshine at a young age. Henry's father Amos Law, a popular moonshiner in Franklin County, founded the Law's Choice Distillery, which Kenny and Henry ran together.

As Discovery started the docu-series Moonshiners on Franklin County's moonshine production and illegal distribution in 2011, Kenny and Henry appeared on the show as one of the well-known brewers. They grew popular on the show as 'The Laws'.

Kenny and Henry, third-generation moonshiners, followed in the footsteps of their grandfather Owen Law, who was involved in bootlegging in the 1920s. After starting as illegal distillers, they decided to go legitimate a few years ago, following advice from a probation officer.

However, Kenny Law's death has now impacted the cousins' pact. Henry Law is yet to comment on the future business endeavors of the Law's Choice Distillery.

According to Kenny Law's obituary, shared by Law's Choice Distillery, his funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 18, at Rocky Mount's Flora Funeral Chapel. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating the rites. Kenny will be laid to rest at Henry Fork Community Church Cemetery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback