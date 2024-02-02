Who is Shane Gillis? Bud Light labeled 'desperate' amid fired SNL comedian sponsorship, post Dylan Mulvaney fiasco

After last year’s Dylan Mulvaney scandal, Bud Light has now collaborated with comedian Shane Gillis, who allegedly is the stark opposite of what Mulvaney stood for. Gillis is allegedly known for his homophobic and racist jokes and is reportedly popular among conservatives.

Bud Light announced their brand-new partnership on Monday, January 29, along with a photo of Shane Gillis showing a thumbs-up inside the beer company.

“Welcome to the team @shanemgillis, excited to be a part of your 2024 tour,” the caption read.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Todd Allen, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light, said:

"Humor has always been at the heart of the Bud Light brand and central to our ‘Easy Enjoyment’ platform. We’re excited to partner with longtime fan of Bud Light, Shane Gillis, for his 2024 Live Comedy Tour where a good time with friends is always easy to enjoy."

In the wake of this latest development, Bud Light continues to face boycotts, with the focus of attention shifting from Dylan Mulvaney to Shane Gillis. As per the Daily Beast, he was once associated with Saturday Night Live but was later fired in 2019 for using gay and Asian ethnic slurs.

All you need to know about Shane Gillis, the new face of Bud Light

According to his official website, Shane Gillis is an up-and-coming stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. Now 36 years old, he debuted as a comedian in 2016 after winning the Funniest at Helium Comedy Club title in Philadelphia.

Three years later, he was named “Up-Next” Comic at Comedy Central’s 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco and later at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, where he was named the “New Face.”

Also a podcaster, he is the co-host of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast on Patreon alongside Matt McCusker. The radio personality is also a frequent guest on shows like Sirius XM’s The Bonfire, Spotify’s The Joe Rogan Experience, and Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio.

The Pennsylvania native also wrote Comedy Central’s Delco Proper and co-created the YouTube sketch series Gilly & Keeves, where he also starred. He released his debut comedy special Shane Gillis: Live in Austin in 2021, also on YouTube.

Gillis also plays the role of Gilly in Peacock’s Bupkis starring Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci, and Edie Falco. In October 2022, he also collaborated with John McKeever to unveil Gilly & Keeves: The Special produced by Booklight Entertainment and Outback Presents.

In September 2023, Gillis’s second stand-up special and first Netflix show Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs released and charted at the top on the OTT platform.

“Yet they couldn’t cross the woke mob”: Internet slams Bud Light for partnering with Shane Gillis

On Monday, Bud Light announced they were partnering with Shane Gillis after their 2023 Dylan Mulvaney fiasco. While the latter was a transgender influencer and their association with the beer brand led to its boycott and severe online controversy, the comedian is known for his racism and anti-LGBTQ+ remarks.

In the wake of this, Bud Light is now facing online backlash for undergoing a drastic change in choosing representatives, a move that is being deemed "desperate" to get back support from conservatives and get rid of their “ultra-woke” tag. Here are some of the comments in this regard from @CollinRugg's X post.

Shane Gillis also took to Instagram to confirm the partnership and wrote in his caption, “Excited to announce partnership with Bud Light.” He also used the hashtag #budlightpartner and shared a series of pictures, including his own inside the brewery, posing with a horse, and in front of the urban scape.

Ahead of the recent announcement, Gillis appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and discussed the Dylan Mulvaney scandal at lengths, calling it “a joke.” He also said it was tough for Bud Light to “overcome, marketing-wise,” and get people to order or drink the brand’s beer, without being made fun of.