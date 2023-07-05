Who is Kent Christmas? Regeneration Nashville pastor gets trolled for anti-LGBTQ Barbie movie sermon

Kent Christmas, a pastor and co-founder of the Regeneration Nashville, condemned the upcoming Greta Gerwig directorial, Barbie, in his June sermon recently, further proclaiming God’s “holy judgment” upon the Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling starrer.

A short clip from the sermon was previously circulated on social media, which recently started gaining more views. In it, the pastor could be heard cursing the movie in the name of the Lord.

Christmas can be further heard saying that the movie is replete with transgender, transs*xual, and homos*xuality. Barbie is set to be released on July 21. The plot is not yet clear, nor is it known if the film actually has over-the-top LGBTQIA+ themes.

Kent, along with his wife, Candy Christmas, founded the Regeneration Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee. The former has 50-years of experience in full-time ministry for the church. He has extensively travelled across the United States as well as abroad for his sermons.

As stated on Regeneration Nashville’s official website, Kent is a man of prayer, who carries an anointing with him to preach the words, while demonstrating an apostolic power. The pastor is also passionate about strengthening the Church's power and sharing prophetic insight.

Internet trolls Kent Christmas for his anti-LGBTQ Barbie movie sermon

During the promotion of Barbie, filmmaker Greta Gerwig had made it clear that the plot pushes the conventional boundaries of what the brand 'Barbie' is known for. So far, the known queer elements showcased in the movie comprises its casting of LGBTQ+ actors including Kate McKinon, hari Nef, Scott Evans, and Alexandra Shipp.

Netizens trolled Kent for his stern anti-LGBTQ sermon and his demeaning attitude toward the movie. Some joked that he might be secretly gay, which is why he probably lashed out at the supposed queer theme of the movie, since he cannot openly express his homos*xuality while being a church pastor.

Kent Christmas is known for his questionable sermon topics

Kent Christmas is quite notorious for his controversial sermons; earlier this year, the preacher suggested at a congregation that Christians should willfully carry out suicide bombings if needed for their beliefs.

Another video from Kent Christmas’ sermon showed the preacher speaking against liberal notions while strongly favouring conservative politics in the United States.

The Regeneration Nashville stated on its website that the Bible is believed to be God’s word at their church. They also believe in the existence of heaven and hell, which are justified by faith.

Margot Robbie, who is one of the producers of the upcoming movie, recently shared in an interview that when she went through the script, she did not believe Mattel would ever let them make the movie.

However, Robbie expressed that she was keen to play the protagonist because the doll-making company had gone on to produce a wide variety of Barbies rather than the conventional white, skinny, and blonde doll.

Meanwhile, pastor Kent Christmas is not the only one who has been outraged over Margot Robbie’s Barbie even before its release. The film has already been banned in Vietnam over the fact that it depicted a map showing China’s disputed territorial claims on the South China Sea.

