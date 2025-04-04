Who is Kevin Gates married to? Everything you need to know amid rapper’s viral appearance with Brittany Renner

Rapper Kevin Gates posted a video on Instagram on April 3, seemingly surprising his fans as they spotted Gates vibing to music with former model and influencer Brittany Renner.

Ad

According to Yahoo Entertainment's February 3 report, Kevin Gates has been married to Dreka Gates since 2015. The couple has two children, Islah Koren and Khaza Kamil. The two met in 2003.

Although it is uncertain whether Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates are romantically involved or not, the two appeared on DDG's live stream last month. According to HotNewHipHop's report, the two first started interacting on X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2022. The page @theneighborhoodtalk reuploaded Kevin Gates' Instagram post.

Ad

Ad

More details on Kevin Gates' wife, Dreka Gates

Kevin Gates and his wife, Dreka Gates, have been married for 20 years. (Image via Instagram/@drekagates and @iamkevingates)

According to People's report, Dreka Gates is an entrepreneur. She runs her skin and body care brand, Dreka Wellness, which sells moisturizers, candles, deodorants, serums, lip products, etc. Gates also runs a cannabis brand called Love's Harvest.

Ad

In May 2024, Dreka Gates sat down for an interview with Forbes. She stated that she runs her business from Mississippi, which is under the conservative Bible Belt, and many people have a stigma about her brand. Gates stated that she doesn't understand how a plant can be illegal. She said:

"Love's Harvest is my love, my harvest. I'm still in the Bible Belt, and a lot of people still look at it like, 'Oh, that's dope, that's a drug.' You can literally just plant a seed outside in your backyard and you don't have to do anything to it. It'll just grow and it'll just be there. How can this possibly be illegal?"

Ad

She then advocated for cannabis by saying that medication doesn't have to make people feel bad. Gates claimed it's a product for people who want to relax after a long, tiring day, and it's great for that purpose.

"It's instilled in us that medication has to feel bad to be therapeutic. But aside from that, it has so many benefits recreationally and medicinally. For those people that just want to take the edge off after they get home from a long day's work or something, it's good for that," she said.

Ad

Ad

Dreka Gates then told the media outlet that if cannabis weren't federally illegal in the U.S., it would be under her wellness brand. She then shared that in the future, she would arrange educational programs and retreats to educate people about the use of cannabis and to show people how her brand combines it with wellness.

"If cannabis wasn't illegal, it would be under Dreka Wellness [her mainstream brand]. It's all about benefiting ourselves mentally, physically and spiritually. My intention is to create educational programs and retreats where people can experience what it's like for wellness and cannabis to be one," she said.

Ad

According to Coming Soon's report, Kevin Gates and Dreka have been married for 20 years, and she appeared in the rapper's "Breakfast" and "Power" music videos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More