Who was Kostas Kazakos? Prominent Greek actor dies aged 87

The famous Greek actor, director, and politician, Kostas Kazakos recently passed away on September 13 at the age of 87. He was popular for playing supporting roles in various films.

He was admitted to the Evangelismos Hospital in Athens a few weeks ago after testing positive for Covid-19. He was already suffering from a chronic respiratory problem and died following multiple organ failures. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Kazakos and wrote:

“I was saddened to learn of the death of Kostas Kazakos. An exuberant and dynamic personality, who was constantly present in Art, as well as in public life as a member of parliament; both will now miss his imposing appearance and his characteristic voice.”

Detailed information on his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Everything to know about Kostas Kazakos

Born on May 29, 1935, Kostas Kazakos went to study pedagogy in Athens when he was 18 but was declined admission because of his father’s leftist heritage. He then joined the Lykourgos Stavrakos School of Cinema and then the Karolos Koun Drama School of Art Theatre.

Kostas Kazakos with Michael Cacoyannis, Irene Papas and Tatiana Papamoschou (Image via Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Kazakos started his career with stage performances in 1957 and worked with several theater companies. He initially played supporting roles in some movies but gained recognition for his performance in the 1967 film Kontserto gia Polyvola, which was directed by Dinos Dimopoulos.

He tied the knot with actress Jenny Karezi the following year and they welcomed a son, Konstantinos Kazakos, who is also an actor. However, Jenny passed away in 1992 at the age of 60.

Kostas then married actress Jenny Jolia in 1997 and they became parents to three children. They also welcomed a daughter, who was just eight months old when she died in June 1999.

Kazakos and his first wife Jenny became popular among the audience for appearing together in multiple films.

Apart from being an actor, Kazakos held many positions in his career, starting as vice-president of the Hellenic Centre of the International Theatre Institute, general secretary of the Panhellenic Union of Free Theatre, and was also the President of the Panhellenic Cultural Movement.

Kostas Kazakos was one of the founders of the Hellenic Arab Association and a part of the Committee for the Licensing of the Profession of Actors. He was awarded the Golden Apollo by the Athens Film Critics Association in 1967 and the Gold Award at the Thessaloniki Film Festival in 1973. He also received the Award of the Union of Playwrights and Critics for his contributions to films.

He was elected as a candidate of the Communist Party of Greece to the Greek Parliament during the Greek legislative election in 2007 and was re-elected in 2009. He continued appearing in films and actively participated in politics until his recent demise.

