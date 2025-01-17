Who is Kristina Java ? Christian minister called out for reportedly plagiarizing TD Jakes sermon word for word 

Christian minister and author Kristina Java is seemingly receiving backlash online for allegedly copying one of TD Jakes’ 2000s sermons at a New York event. Popular gossip blog The Shade Room took to their Instagram account to share the news of the same, with many taking to the comment section to criticize the preacher.

The Shade Room reported on January 17 that Kristina Java’s sermon that she delivered in New York last month with The Gaffa Prophet was oddly similar to TD Jakes’ Woman Thou Art Loosed. Netizens noted that her delivery of the sermon and her words were indistinguishable from that of TD Jakes’. Java said in front of a large audience:

“If you want to get delivered, you gotta talk to yourself. You got to be willing to walk down the road and talk to yourself. You got to be willing to get in the car and preach to yourself. And I don’t care if you have no road to preach, no briefcase to preach, no credentials to preach, when you’re going through hell and high water, you gotta talk to yourself!”

For those uninitiated, Kristina Java is the author of the children’s book The Bible Story Ezekiel’s First Vision and also the owner of AO Apparel. She had amassed over 1500 followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article.

She frequently shares her sermons on social media and about her faith in God. Her AO Apparel that is being sold on the Shopify website includes a Jesus Christ denim jacket and a series of t-shirts.

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the similarity in sermons with some comments online reading:

Evidently, not many were pleased with Kristina Java allegedly copying TD Jakes. Many could not believe that Java also took to supposedly copying TD Jakes’ tone. Some other reactions to the same read:

TD Jakes himself had not addressed the same at the time of writing this article. Some other reactions read:

“It’s good to imitate those who are the best at it” — Kristina Java takes to Instagram to address the alleged plagiarism

On January 17, Java took to her Instagram stories to claim that she was imitating others as she practiced getting better at preaching. She said online:

“When learning how to preach, it is good to imitate those who are the best at it- the “fathers” of preaching. This will help prepare you as you grow and develop the strength, skill, art, and endurance it takes to preach the gospel.”

Kristina Java went on to add:

“Keep studying, keep practising, keep pushing. Revival is coming! I hope this knowledge blesses you, encourages you, and increases you.”

Meanwhile, TD Jakes returned to The Potter’s House on New Year’s Day after going through a “life-threatening” medical emergency while preaching last month.

