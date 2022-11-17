Who did Kymberly Herrin play in Ghostbusters? Former Playboy playmate dies aged 65

Actress, model, and Playboy playmate Kymberly Herrin recently passed away on October 28, 2022, at the age of 65. The Santa Barbara News-Press revealed that she died at her residence in Santa Barbara, California.

Herrin’s cause of death has not been revealed until now, although a few outlets have reported that she died following a breast cancer diagnosis. She gained recognition for her performance in the 1984 film Ghostbusters. The film’s fan site paid tribute to her and wrote:

“We here at Ghostbusters News offer our condolences to Herrin’s family and friends, along with thanking longtime reader Matthew Ballard for providing us the heads on the passing.”

Matthew Ballard @moviemattb . May she rest in peace and have sweet dreams. Wasn’t aware. Thought it was a joke, but it was true. #KymberlyHerrin , the actress who played the Fort Detmerring Ghost aka Dream Ghost from #Ghostbusters has passed away at age 65 on October 28th, due to breast cancer. Very sad. May she rest in peace and have sweet dreams. Wasn’t aware. Thought it was a joke, but it was true. #KymberlyHerrin, the actress who played the Fort Detmerring Ghost aka Dream Ghost from #Ghostbusters has passed away at age 65 on October 28th, due to breast cancer. Very sad 😞. May she rest in peace and have sweet dreams. https://t.co/E0wkXQxO8i

Herrin's funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized, but more information will be made available soon.

Kymberly Herrin portrayed a ghost in Ghostbusters

Kymberly Herrin was popular for her appearance as a ghost in Ghostbusters. She appeared in the s*x scene with Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stantz, hovering on top of Ray's bed before undoing his belt buckle.

Kymberly Herrin as the ghost in Ghostbusters (Image via GhostbustersLGY/Twitter)

Her character possessed all of the abilities of a ghost, including flight and the ability to transform into a pink cloud or mist. While her character was originally developed as Ray's love interest, her storyline was cut in order to maintain the pace of the film.

Herrin's scenes were filmed at the Entertainment Effects Group, where the crew used optical effects to blend her into the Fort Deterring set. Kymberly's tight-fitting gossamer gown necessitated the crew to smear Vaseline all over her body in order to fit her into a mold designed specifically for her character.

Herrin’s character was called the Dream Ghost, also known as the Fort Detmerring Ghost. She was the ghost of a woman who has been dead for 150 years. Last year, her co-star in the film, Canadian actor Dan Aykroyd, told Polygon more about his character. He said:

“The ghost in the fort – the seduction ghost – in paranormal research that’s a common thing, ghosts doing s**ual things to people. I have a friend who had three women visit him in a haunted house in Louisiana, and it was one of the greatest nights of his life. But in under two hours, you obviously can’t have everything.”

In brief about Kymberly Herrin

Kymberly Herrin was a regular on magazine covers and appeared in a video for the ZZ Top song Legs in 1983.

Herrin also appeared in a few classic movies during the 80s including Romancing the Stone and Ghostbusters. While speaking to Polygon last year, Canadian actor Dan Aykroyd recalled the sequence he shot with Herrin and said:

“Yes. I remember the woman who played that. Her name was Kym Herrin, and she was a Playboy Playmate. She played the ghost. Like, I wish they’d let that scene go a little longer.”

Herrin is survived by her family members. Despite her popularity, she lacked a Wikipedia page, making detailed information about her career and net worth unavailable.

Poll : 0 votes