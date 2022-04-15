Who is Lapattra Jacobs? Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya pleads guilty to stabbing NBA Youngboy's baby mama

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather has pleaded guilty to the stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs in 2020. Jacobs is the mother of one of rapper Youngboy NBA’s children.

Mayweather pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Harris County Court in Houston, Texas on April 13.

Iyanna admitted to "unlawfully, intentionally, and unknowingly causing bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her with a knife. Court documents state that she now faces six years of probation for the assault, which includes community service, restitution, or a combination of both.

Mayweather originally faced 20 years in prison for the crime and now has a court hearing scheduled for June 16, 2022. She has also waived her right to appeal her case.

About Lapattra Jacobs and her stabbing by Yaya

Lapattra Jacobs is an Instagram personality, model, and entrepreneur. She launched her online clothing boutique Shai Sassy’s Boutique in 2020 and the website explains that it is all about bringing new styles.

The boutique’s site says that it provides several different floral dresses and two-piece outfits and the brand ships all around the world. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs, travel videos, and updates on her personal life.

She is also active on Instagram and her last post was shared in July 2020. She has around 57,900 followers on the social networking platform.

Lapattra Jacobs stabbed by Yaya

Yaya was arrested in 2020 after she and Lapattra got into an altercation at NBA's home (Image via salmabe71077836/Twitter)

Yaya was arrested in April 2020 after she and Jacobs reportedly got into an altercation at Youngboy NBA’s home. She was taken to Houston’s Harris County Jail and later posted bond.

Jacobs suffered multiple injuries to her arm and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where she underwent surgery. Mayweather shares a child with Youngboy NBA and is reportedly his fiancée. While speaking to a news outlet, Mayweather’s attorney Kent Schaffer said,

“We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State. The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.”

Schaffer also said,

“Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her. This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify; probably due to their own legal problems.”

Yana gained recognition after the release of the music video of her song Oh Okay Remix on YouTube in October 2018. Although the video and her rapping style have received mixed reviews, she has gained a huge fan base on Instagram with around 762,000 followers and on Twitter with 27,000 followers.

