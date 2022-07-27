Who is Lauren Shulkind? All about Tony Dow's wife as she mistakenly reports news of Leave it to Beaver star's death

American actor and producer Tony Dow's passing away has been confirmed as misinformation despite news of his demise being posted on his Facebook wall on July 26.

As per an updated post on the 77-year-old's social media handle, his management, comprising of Frank Bilotta and Renee James, stated that his wife, Lauren Shulkind, mistakenly believed that her husband had died and informed them about it.

The post further said that Dow's son, Christopher, and his daughter-in-law Melissa are with him and will provide updates about his health. A later statement by Christopher also revealed that Dow was under hospice care and "in his last hours."

The previous Facebook post about his death announcement has since been deleted from the actor's social media.

All you need to know about Tony Dow's wife, Lauren Shulkind

Given that Shulkind is a very private person, not much is known about her life.

As per ABTC, Lauren Shulkind is a mosaic artist who gained prominence after she got married to Tony Dow.

The 75-year-old New York City native first crossed Tony's path in Kansas City in 1978 and soon became romantically involved. After dating for three years, they got married in 1980.

They share one son from their 42 years of marriage.

Dow was earlier married to Carol M. Marlow from 1969 to 1980. They welcomed their son, Christopher Dow, in 1973.

Tony Dow has been battling cancer for some months now

In May 2022, TMZ reported that Dow and Shulkind were taken aback after learning of his cancer diagnosis, although they did not give details or mention what type of cancer he was battling.

In the latest update about the actor, in a Facebook post on July 26, Christopher Dow stated that his father was not doing well and was under hospice care at home.

TMZ previously reported that the Diagnosis Murder star had been dealing with health problems during the coronavirus pandemic when he was admitted to a hospital while suffering from pneumonia and had spent a day in the emergency room.

At the time, Lauren informed the outlet that he has not tested positive for Covid-19.

Tony Dow is best known for playing the character of Wally Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver, which ran from 1957 to 1963. She starred alongside Barbara Billingsley, Jerry Mathers, Ken Osmond and Hugh Beaumont.

