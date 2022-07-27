What happened to Tony Dow? Leave it to Beaver star under hospice care despite wife Lauren Shulkind mistakenly claiming he was dead

Following a Facebook post announcing Tony Dow's death, the actor's son and his management team clarified on Tuesday, July 26, that Dow was alive and currently in hospice care. The incorrect announcement was a result of Dow's wife Laura Shulkind, telling his management team that she "believed her husband was dead."

The post has since been deleted and Tony’s son Christopher Dow, updated netizens about his father’s condition in a new statement:

“This is a difficult time. Dad is at home, under hospice care, and in his last hours. My wife and I are by his side along with many friends that have visited. He has a fighting heart.”

The initial post was the result of a miscommunication on part of Dow's wife, Laura Shulkind, who in her present distraught condition thought that her husband had died and informed his team about the same.

Los Angeles ABC reporter George Pennacchio, who had a conversation with Dow’s wife, revealed that she was grief-stricken following her husband’s struggle with his health in the last few months:

“She told me she now feels ‘foolish’ about what has transpired around the world. She also told me through her pain, ‘it is of my own doing.’ I told her we know it’s been a very stressful time and people understand overwhelming grief. Lauren says she ‘loves and adores’ her husband of 42 years with all of her heart. While she did say he passed, she now understands the miscommunication and is sorry for causing a commotion in this challenging time.”

Tony Dow’s health issues explored

Tony Dow has been fighting cancer for a long time (Image via Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Following a long battle with liver cancer and being in remission twice, Tony Dow was diagnosed with cancer once again in May 2022. His wife Lauren Shulkind disclosed the news at the time and wrote:

“Dear Friends & Fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you. Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking.”

Dow has always been vocal about his health issues and spoke about being hospitalized back in August 2021 with pneumonia. His agent Frank Bilotta also confirmed the news on Facebook and wrote:

“He was up walking around yesterday and his doctors think he should be able to return home within the week.”

Exploring Tony Dow's journey in the entertainment industry

Tony Dow made his debut as Wally Cleaver in the popular American sitcom Leave It to Beaver. He appeared in the series for six years until its conclusion in 1963.

Dow appeared on other TV shows like My Three Sons, The Greatest Show on Earth, and Never Too Young and served in the U.S. National Guard from 1965 to 1968. He soon returned to acting and made guest appearances on television shows like Love American Style, Square Pegs, The Mod Squad, Emergency, and others.

Tony continued acting along with working in the construction industry and studied journalism and filmmaking. He reprised his role as Wally Cleaver in a television movie and the series The New Leave It to Beaver from 1983 to 1989. He also wrote an episode for the latter.

Dow started his career as a director with an episode of The New Lassie in 1989 and helmed episodes of Get a Life, Babylon 5, Crusade, and more. He was a visual effects supervisor for Babylon 5 and Doctor Who and appeared in the 2003 film Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. He promoted Leave It To Beaver and other shows on MeTV in 2019.

Dow battled depression for a while, and during this period discovered his interest in multiple art forms, including sculpting. A bronze piece made by him was displayed in the backyard garden of Barbara Billingsley. Dow also represented the United States delegation combined with artists from the Karen Lynne Gallery.

