Who did Lenny Von Dohlen play in Twin Peaks? Career explored as Home Alone 3 star dies aged 63

Actor Lenny Von Dohlen recently passed away on July 5, 2022, at the age of 63. The news was revealed by his sister Catherine Von Dohlen via Facebook yesterday. She wrote:

“The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory.”

Lenny’s cause of death remains unknown and further details about his funeral are yet to be revealed.

Lenny Von Dohlen's illustrious career included playing an agoraphobic man in Twin Peaks

Lenny Von Dohlen gained recognition for his appearance in the ABC mystery serial drama Twin Peaks as Harold Smith, an agoraphobic man to whom Laura Palmer gave her secret diary for safekeeping.

The character was then found hanging in his green room with scraps of Laura’s diary around him. His suicide note read, “J’ai une ame solitaire,” meaning “I am a lonely soul.”

Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, Twin Peaks premiered on ABC on April 8, 1990, and ran for two seasons until 1991. The series received positive reviews and was followed by a feature film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, in 1992.

What do we know about Lenny Von Dohlen's career?

Born on December 22, 1958, Lenny Von Dohlen studied Theater at the University of Texas and completed his graduation from Loretto Heights College. He made his screen debut with the 1983 drama film Tender Mercies, and went on to star in Electric Dreams in 1984.

Lenny Von Dohlen appeared in several movies, TV shows and plays throughout his career (Image via Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

As he gained recognition in the industry, he appeared in successful films like Dracula’s Widow, Jennifer 8, Billy Galvin, Tollbooth, Bird of Prey, Entertaining Angels, Frontline, Home Alone 3, One Good Turn, and more. He took up the roles of important characters in films like Beautiful Loser, Teeth, Downstream, Night Blind, Camilla Dickinson, and Near Myth: The Oskar Knight Story.

Von Dohlen also became a familiar face on television. The NBC series Kent State marked his first television appearance, and it was followed by his role as Harold Smith in Twin Peaks. He has also appeared on Don’t Torch, Miami Vice, The Lazarus Man, Picket Fences, Texas Ranger, Walker, and more.

He also appeared in plays like Cloud, Desire Under the Elms, A Poster of the Cosmos, Theater District, and Private Lives, among others.

Lenny is survived by his mother Gay Von Dohlen and siblings Mary Gay, Catherine, and John David.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far