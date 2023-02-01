Who was Leo Rex? Tributes pour in as Leo and Longevity YouTuber found dead in Thailand

On Monday, January 30, 2023, YouTuber Laith Abdallah Algaz, better known for his online persona Leo Rex, was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his home in Pattaya, Thailand. Leo's body was found by his friend Charles Anthony Hughes after the expatriate failed to respond to the latter's phone calls.

Leo ran a highly successful YouTube channel, Leo and Longevity, where he gave his unique take on topics of men's health.

According to reports, local authorities found the 34-year-old lying face down, wearing only a black t-shirt with blood trickling from his mouth and nose, and a bruise on his left eye.

His apartment was ransacked with clothes strewn everywhere and cabinets and toilet in the bathroom destroyed. Officers also discovered various drugs and prescription medications like sleeping pills, anxiety pills, cannabis, steroids, and antidepressants at the scene.

"Such a profound and articulate mind": Netizrns mourn the loss of Leo Rex

As news of Leo Rex's unexpected demise spread, internet users took to social media to express their shock. Netizens remarked that the YouTuber made a great impact in terms of his knowledge and in-depth research, with many thanking him for the learnings he imparted. They called him likable and passionate.

Many were grateful for the fresh perspective on life the 34-year-old provided.

One user, @Evex, asserted that the vlogger's videos built his fascination with biochemistry.

Here are some comments seen on YouTube mourning Leo Rex:

Foul play suspected in Leo Rex's death

Laith Abdallah Algaz's channel is focused on providing unusual advice to his followers on how to improve their mental and physical health. He is originally from Colorado, United States, but has been staying in Thailand for a few years.

His YouTube channel boasts a following of over 130,000.

Following Leo Rex's death, his friend Aicha Humera Rattanaphan sorrowfully commented that "he lived alone" and "did not have many visitors." He added that the vlogger would frequently stay at home on his computer while using cannabis.

Police captain Sombat Kaewmulsuk explained that they are not ruling out foul play and are awaiting the results of his autopsy. He added that after analyzing CCTV footage, officers would be interrogating Leo's friends and a woman who stayed over prior to his death.

Authorities have remarked that this is an ongoing investigation and have urged everyone not to jump to conclusions until examinations are complete. Leo's body was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a postmortem.

