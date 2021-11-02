What happened to Joana Ceddia? Fans concerned after vlogger appears to have deleted her YouTube channel

Popular parody content creator Joana Ceddia has mysteriously deleted her YouTube channel and fans have been left distraught. Ceddia amassed popularity with her now famous "I DIY'd Emma Chamberlain's new clothing line” video which garnered her over three million subscribers.

When followers visited her YouTube channel for her ever-loved beauty and fashion parody videos, they found her content to have disappeared. YouTube displayed information which read:

“This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try something else.”

Since then, followers have taken to social media expressing their shock.

Who is Joana Ceddia?

The 20-year-old YouTuber was born in Brazil but moved to Canada when she was much younger. She uploaded her first video to YouTube on June 28, 2018. Joana Ceddia gained popularity online with a video where she baked millions of cookies.

Surprisingly, the vlogger has amassed over 100,000 subscribers. The count was achieved after she published her first video "Me getting frustrated with paint: MY FIRST YOUTUBE VIDEO!", and quickly received over a million subscribers in just four months.

Fans of the YouTuber enjoyed her humorous videos. She also posted videos of herself painting, which grew to be a fan favorite as well.

Joana Ceddia created her channel in 2017 to distract herself from her inability to play college sports due to an ankle injury. Since then, the content creator became famous for her art-oriented videos. She dropped out of college during the same year.

Reacting to her sudden YouTube disappearance, comments on Instagram read:

“oooo there goes some of my comfort videos, hope she’s okay”

“Nooooo I loved her so much, she was literally so wholesome”

Another comment read:

“i hope she is doing okay. this is unfortunate”

Fans took to Twitter as well to express their disheartenment:

🕐🕑🕒🕓🕔🕕🕖🕗🕘🕙🕚🕛🕜🕝🕞🕟🕠🕡🕢🕣🕤🕥🕦🕧 @spacepunkdotorg joana ceddia has deleted her channel!!!! joana ceddia has deleted her channel!!!! https://t.co/yz1cYL95uh

ًian♔︎ @SOURBARBIES joana ceddia deleted her channel no one talk to me. joana ceddia deleted her channel no one talk to me. https://t.co/64ohJayXtQ

Rich Millennial (she/they) ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 @rich_millenial umm... is it just me or did joana ceddia just delete her channel?? umm... is it just me or did joana ceddia just delete her channel??

Taylor @iittss_taylor First Jenna Marbles left and now Joana Ceddia deleted her channel First Jenna Marbles left and now Joana Ceddia deleted her channel https://t.co/s2FoGOQ3pe

Basicytgirl @Basicbiatch02 #joanaceddia #YouTube HAS DELETED HER ACCOUNT NO NO NO NO #joanaceddia #YouTube HAS DELETED HER ACCOUNT NO NO NO NO

‘celina ¡♡ @fratgirlharry WHAT HAPPENED TO JOANA CEDDIA WHY DID SHE FELETE HER YOUTUBE WHAT HAPPENED TO JOANA CEDDIA WHY DID SHE FELETE HER YOUTUBE

jonah. @spacePigeon9 joana ceddia's channel is gone. this is SO the last straw for me. i was able to get through anything as long as her videos were there. she saved my life, and now so much content i love is gone. i quite literally wanna die joana ceddia's channel is gone. this is SO the last straw for me. i was able to get through anything as long as her videos were there. she saved my life, and now so much content i love is gone. i quite literally wanna die

‘BEcause’, SOTY ❤️‍🔥✨🎠🎡 @SuzanriD I’m so sad my girl #JoanaCeddia deleted her channel and disappeared without saying a work 😞😭 she was the best YouTuber out there I’m so sad my girl #JoanaCeddia deleted her channel and disappeared without saying a work 😞😭 she was the best YouTuber out there https://t.co/m7xxMvPHHr

A reddit user named Jade, who claims to be a friend of Joana Ceddia, has stated on the social media platform that “she’s alive, so do not fear the worst.” No other information regarding her sudden online disappearance has come forward at the time of writing this article.

