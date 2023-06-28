Who did Lew Palter play in Titanic? Character explored as actor dies aged 94

Well-known actor Lew Palter passed away on May 21, 2023, at the age of 94. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Palter's daughter Catherine revealed that he was suffering from lung cancer and was at his Los Angeles-based residence at the time of death.

Palter was known for his appearance as the co-owner of Macy's department store, Isidor Strauss, in the James Cameron directorial, Titanic. He later gained recognition for his appearances in various films, TV shows, and stage plays.

Actress Cecily Strong, who was also a former student of CalArts School of Theater, paid tribute to Palter on Instagram. Palter was a faculty member of the private art university for a long time. Strong wrote that she was directed by Palter in a play titled Anton in Show Business.

"I played a Polish director named Wikewich and I got to scream to the audience how "I f*ck you with my art". Lew told me he thought I should take a class at the Groundlings. I said no way I'm a serious actor. Turns out Lew was right. I took the class at the Groundlings. It brought me back to Chicago to study improv there. Then I ended up auditioning for Lorne Michaels," she wrote.

She also thanked Palter, saying that she used to brag for a long time that her teacher was a part of James Cameron's biggest hit. Strong also mentioned that Palter taught students to become better people in their lives.

Cecily Strong shared a tribute post for Lew Palter (Image via cecilystrong/Instagram)

Lew is survived by his daughter Catherine, alongside grandchildren Sam, Tessa, and Miranda. He was married to Nancy Vawter for 64 years. She passed away in November 2020, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Lew Palter's Isidor Straus was seen towards the end of Titanic

Lew Palter played the role of Isidor Straus in Titanic (Image via AbbieJo73402672/Twitter)

Lew Palter essayed a variety of roles throughout his career, but as mentioned earlier, he is best known for playing Isidor Straus in Titanic, directed by James Cameron.

His character was featured towards the end of the film where he and his wife Ida were seen embracing on a bed while water floods into the stateroom. The hymn Nearer My God to Thee is played in the background by the string quartet of the ship.

The real-life inspiration for the character was the co-owner of Macy's department store. He did not enter a lifeboat while the ship was sinking because many women and children were yet to get one and his wife was not willing to leave without him.

Titanic was released on December 19, 1997, and grossed around $1 billion at the box office. The collections have increased to $2 billion following several re-releases over the years, with the latest during the film's 25th anniversary on February 10 this year.

In the film, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead roles as Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson.

Lew Palter's successful acting career over the years

Born on November 3, 1928, Lew Palter joined Northwestern University where he acquired his Doctor of Philosophy degree in theater. He subsequently started his career on stage, where he appeared in various plays like An Enemy of the People.

He soon began to play important roles in TV shows. He made his debut with the NBC drama series, Run for Your Life. He was then featured in a few films like The Steagle and First Monday in October.

Palter made guest appearances on many TV shows, including The Virginian, The High Chaparral, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Flying Nun, and more.

Poll : 0 votes