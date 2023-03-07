Who is Lindsey Edwards? Disturbing new allegations surface against Alex Murdaugh 

On March 3, 2023, disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul.

In the aftermath of the sensational trial, former s*x worker Lindsey Edwards claimed that the convicted killer had a long history of violence, something she reportedly experienced firsthand when he was her client.

Trigger warning: This article mentions violence and assault. Discretion is advised.

According to Lindsey Edwards, the incident happened eight years ago when she was working at a party where Alex Murdaugh was present. She claimed that he was friendly in the early parts of their interactions, adding that she allegedly witnessed his drug use before he took her to the side and began behaving violently, reportedly choking her until she was on the verge of blacking out.

She said that after Murdaugh physically assaulted her, she quickly escaped the scene.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin New Alex Murdaugh mugshot from South Carolina Department of Corrections. New Alex Murdaugh mugshot from South Carolina Department of Corrections. https://t.co/xTZQbdrVTj

The revelation comes following Murdaugh's trial and subsequent sentencing. The former lawyer has also been accused of embezzlement, drug dealing, insurance fraud, and potential involvement in at least two other deaths.

"I thought at that moment I was going to die": What did Lindsey Edwards say about Alex Murdaugh?

As per Meawww, Lindsey Edwards is a mother-of-four who claimed that she was trafficked around the time she was 20 years old, when she worked as a pole dancer.

Edwards told reporters at FITS that she had been pressured into working as an escort for several clients, including law enforcement officials, solicitors, judges, and lawyers. She claimed that she was part of a large network of women that served several clients at high-profile parties.

EggplantAstronaut @EggplantAstro In one of the bodycams #AlexMurdaugh acts like he’s going to wipe his face on his shirt and then stops. I wonder if he was worried there could be something on his face that would tie him to the crime and he didn’t wipe it on his shirt bc he knew his clothing would be evidence. In one of the bodycams #AlexMurdaugh acts like he’s going to wipe his face on his shirt and then stops. I wonder if he was worried there could be something on his face that would tie him to the crime and he didn’t wipe it on his shirt bc he knew his clothing would be evidence. https://t.co/jEdYfxL1VD

Edwards is supposedly one of the many women Murdaugh carried out extra-marital affairs with.

During the interview, she described her interactions with Alex Murdaugh at the party:

“There was a bunch of guys there drinking, doing drugs. They had a fire going on the deck and eating food and just hanging out. I think for the first hour we were there we were taking shots, doing cocaine, smoking weed, hanging out by the fire and just talking and getting to know them.”

Austin @AustinPlanet This is Mallory Beach, she died the night Paul Murdaugh drove his boat drunk and crashed. That led to police & lawyers to investigate the Murdaugh family. Without her Alex Murdaugh would have prob gotten away with all of his crimes. Remember her. This is Mallory Beach, she died the night Paul Murdaugh drove his boat drunk and crashed. That led to police & lawyers to investigate the Murdaugh family. Without her Alex Murdaugh would have prob gotten away with all of his crimes. Remember her. https://t.co/2HpB7UVOea

She said that when she became intimate with Alex Murdaugh, he became violent:

“I was violently choked with both hands, being pinned down to the bed by my throat. I was blacking out, I was seeing spots, seeing stars. I was beating and scratching on his wrist as much as possible to get him to stop because I thought at that moment I was going to die.”

Edwards added that after the incidents of violence, her superior in the trafficking network forced her to continue meeting Murdaugh.

Speaking about her experience as an escort, she said:

"I would like to open up a foundation for human trafficking victims so they can start their lives over and not have to fight tooth and nail like I had to, to get to where I'm at today."

Despite Lindsey Edwards' claims that Murdaugh behaved violently in future interactions as well, authorities noted that they have not filed any new charges against the former lawyer.

Alex Murdaugh is currently serving two consecutive life sentences for double homicide.

Poll : 0 votes