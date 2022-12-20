Who is Lindy Heymann? All about Terry Hall's wife and kids in wake of the singer's untimely death at 63

English musician Terry Hall, who was the lead singer of The Specials, recently passed away aged 63 after a "brief illness."

The unfortunate news was announced by his former band members on Monday, December 19, on The Specials' official Twitter handle, in a series of tweet threads.

"Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love."

The band further discussed Terry Hall's contribution to The Specials. In the last tweet, they asked for the family's privacy in these testing times.

Terry Hall is survived by his wife, award-winning director Lindy Heymann, along with two kids, Theo and Felix.

Terry Hall's wife is a British Independent Film Award winner

Terry Hall joined The Coventry Automatics, which is now called The Specials, in 1977. The band rose to prominence with their 1981 song Ghost Town, post which Hall and his bandmates Lynval Golding and Neville Staple formed a new group called Fun Boy Three. Hall rejoined his former band, The Specials, for a reunion tour in 2008.

According to the website The Agency, the late artist's wife, Lindy Heymann, is a British Independent Film Award winner who is known for her work in television, films, and documentaries.

She is best known for her work in Showboy (2002), The Laughing King (2016), and Kicks (2009). Her website notes that Lindy Heymann was a student at Central St. Martins. After earning a Bachelor's degree in Fine Art Film, she went on to pursue a career behind the camera.

On her website, she was quoted saying:

"I thrive on being the outsider looking in - I am interested in stories that reflect an individual trying to make their own sense of the world."

Lindy Heymann continued:

"My way in is a great character, a distinctive voice or a unique point of view that engages, excites or touches me. I delight in the cinematic journey, the collaboration between those in front and behind the camera and the process of bringing that vision to life."

Terry Hall's wife most recently had her credits on Harlan Coben's Stay Close, which featured stars like James Nesbitt, Sarah Parrish, Eddie Izzard, Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, and Youssuf Kerkour.

For her feature film Showboy, Lindy bagged a BIFA in the 'Best Directorial Debut' category. Moreover, The Specials' live concert DVD that she worked on also bagged a nomination for a UK Music Video Award. No other information is available on her relationship with Terry Hall.

As for Hall's other romantic link-ups, in 1980, he was briefly attached to The Go-Go's guitarist Jane Weidlin, with whom he wrote the song Our Lips Are Sealed.

Hall was also a father to two sons, Theo and Felix, whom he shared with Jeanette Hall.

