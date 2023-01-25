Who was Lloyd Morrisett? Tributes pour in as Sesame Street co-creator dies aged 93

Psychologist and organizer of the Children's Television Workshop, Lloyd Morrisett, recently passed away on January 23 at the age of 93. Sesame Workshop paid tribute to Morrisett on Facebook by sharing his picture and writing about his overall achievements over all these years.

They described him as a wise, thoughtful, and kind leader. He was a "profound and invaluable guide for 30 years as Chairman of Sesame Workshop's Board of Trustees, Trustee and Chairman Emeritus, and a Lifetime Honorary Trustee. They ended the post by writing:

"We have been influenced by his passion, dedication, and firm belief in the transformative power of educational media. Lloyd's presence will forever be felt in our halls, in our hearts, and in our work on behalf of children and families around the world. Joan Ganz Cooney, his co-founder and close friend, put it best."

The post stated that Sesame Street is nothing without Morrisett. It was mentioned that Morrisett had suggested teaching preschoolers basic concepts like letters and numbers using television. The message concluded by saying that for about 50 years, Lloyd has been a trusted partner and friend and that his colleagues will always miss him.

Morrisett's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Lloyd Morrisett gained recognition in all these years as an experimental psychologist and the founder of the Children's Television Workshop. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Lloyd Morrisett was famous as the founder of the Children's Television Workshop

Born on November 2, 1929, Lloyd Morrisett pursued his graduation from Oberlin College and later pursued a degree in psychology from UCLA. He became a teacher at the University of California at Berkeley and was a staff member of the Social Science Research Council for a year.

He then joined as an executive assistant at the Carnegie Corporation and later became the vice president. He was involved in the creation of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

Lloyd Morrisett was known as the creator of Sesame Street (Image via Zach Hyman/Getty Images)

He mainly gained recognition as the founder of the Children's Television Workshop and the creator of the series Sesame Street. Morrisett was key to the development of the show, according to John Gardner, a former president of the organization.

Sesame Street premiered on November 10, 1969, and it received a decent response from critics despite being involved in some controversy. It has been a recipient of several accolades, including the Emmy Awards and Grammy Awards. He then became a board member of RAND and their board chairman for nine years.

He was a recipient of various awards like the Doctor of Humane Letters, Golden Plate Award, Doctor of Law, Hall of Fame Award, Doctor of Public Policy, and Kennedy Center Honors. Before his death, he was a member of the board of directors at Tucows Inc. since 1994.

