Who is Loni Willison? Former swimsuit model and Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson's ex-wife spotted rummaging trash

On March 1, 2022, Jeremy Jackson's ex-wife Loni Willison was spotted on March 1, 2022, on the streets of Los Angeles, rummaging through trash cans barefoot. The Baywatch star's ex-wife has been homeless for nearly six years now, and was recently spotted by the Daily Mail in Venice, California.

The former swimsuit model was snapped pushing a cart filled with her belongings as she made stops at trash bins for scavenging for food in the beach city. The former model wore a denim jacket, a backwards cap, leggings, tied flannel shirt around the waist, and a multicolored scarf.

Who is the former swimsuit model Loni Willison?

The former swimsuit model is currently 38-years-old and looked unrecognizable during the sighting. The once magazine cover girl was wearing old clothes and walking without shoes on the streets. Loni Willison was also spotted earlier in the evening, digging food from a dumpster in an alley while puffing on a cigarette.

The whole scene was a stark contrast to Willison's once glamorous life. Before her fallout six years ago, she was living the classic Hollywood dream, gllitering on red carpets, modeling, and making appearances with the hunk Jeremy Jackson, the Baywatch star, whom she married in 2012.

The model developed a drug addiction, according to the Daily Mail. She has fallen on hard times and slept rough for the last six years in Venice, California.

Willison was found on the streets for the first time in two years in October 2020, having been homeless since around 2016. She suffered from an addiction to meth and had various mental health issues.

Shortly after her problems were discovered, she did an interview with The Sun and told them she has had no contact with Jackson in years. She shared,

"I haven't spoken to Jeremy. I don't want to speak to my friends, I'm doing just fine. I don't want anyone to help me."

Loni married Jeremy in 2012, and had a tumultuous divorce in 2014. During this time, Loni also accused Jeremy of strangling her in a violent rage. When she was found homeless in Venice, she told The Sun that she is comfortable living on her own, and insisted on living in Venice due to the area's nature. She said,

"I haven't got a cell phone. I've got food and I've got a place to sleep. I get money here and there and there's food in the bins and near the stores. There's lots here."

Loni Willison, who was once on the cover of Glam Fit magazine in Australia, told DailyMail TV that in 2016 she lost her job as an assistant at a cosmetic surgery center in LA.

She was unable to pay her bills after losing jobs and was eventually evicted from her West Hollywood apartment and forced to become homeless. She spoke to the Daily Mail and said,

"I lost two jobs and everything crumbled. It's been two years, I've been on the streets since."

Unfortunately, Loni didn't receive any help, nor did she want to take up any offers for help.

