Who is Maluma's girlfriend? Singer shares wholesome photo with newborn in Paris

The Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma went viral lately when he revealed that he and his girlfriend Susana Gomez had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Paris Londoño Gomez.

Susana, the 31-year-old Colombian architect, was captured among the carousel of pictures posted by her beau on March 25, 2024. He captioned the post (translated by Instagram):

"My first 15 days as a Dad, this is the best I've ever lived in my Life.. 💘"

Several celebrities including Paris Hilton, Jonatan Clay, Claudia Bahamon, and more congratulated the pair on the good news. The couple have been fairly public about their relationship with the singer posting about their romantic date nights around the world to family vacations.

All about Maluma's girlfriend, Susana Gomez as the pair welcomes newborn daughter

Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known professionally as Maluma, began his musical career in 2010, recording singles. He became a household name with his track Farandulera and signed with Sony Music and its subsidiary label Sony Music Colombia in 2014.

The artist met his current girlfriend Susana Gomez in August 2020. She was born on November 11, 1992, in Medellin, Colombia. Gomez has established a successful career as an architect and interior designer in the country. She also added a jewelry designer to her resume in February 2023. She launched a company named Sileo Timeless Jewelry with her sister Juliana Gomez, according to its social media account.

Both Maluma and Susana have been proud representatives of their Colombian heritage. Susana also focused on promoting the natural resources of the area with her jewelry line. The bio of her brand wrote,

"[We make] handcrafted pieces made in Medellin, Colombia using precious stones such as diamonds, Colombian emeralds, rubies, or other kinds of semiprecious stones."

On March 25, 2024, Maluma posted several pictures of the pair and their newborn daughter Paris Londoño Gomez. In the first picture, the new father smiled as he snuggled with his baby girl on the couch beside a giant teddy bear. There was also a photo of Susana cradling Paris as she sat in their living room, filled with congratulatory flowers.

The couple first met in 2020 and went public with their relationship in December 2021. Although they have not spoken about each other on media outlets, Maluma talked about how he wanted a life partner to be in his 2020 track ADMV, which stands for Amor De Mi Vida (Love of My Life). He told People at the time,

"That song I wrote because I want that in my life. That's a song that I could say, 'Yeah, I want to get old and have a family.' … That's one of my biggest dreams — getting old with someone next to me and giving my life to someone."

The singer marked the birth of his daughter, earlier this month, with a post that said Paris was born on "March 9th at 8:23 A.M." and thanked his fans "for your birthday messages and well wishes."

Maluma is currently performing across 2 countries and has 3 upcoming concerts for his Don Juan World Tour. Their next tour date is at Grant Park in Chicago on May 25, 2024.