Who did Manuel Ojeda play in Romancing the Stone? Tributes pour in as iconic Mexican actor dies aged 81

Famous Mexican actor Manuel Ojeda recently passed away at the age of 81. The news was revealed on the official Twitter handle of the National Association of Actors. The reason behind his death is not known.

The post stated:

“The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Manuel Salvador Ojeda “Manuel Ojeda”, a member of our union. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace.”

Manuel Ojeda in Romancing the Stone

Manuel Ojeda played the role of the antagonist Colonel Zolo in the 1984 action-adventure film, Romancing the Stone.

Zolo was Elaine’s husband killer who went to New York and killed a janitor while looking for a map sent to Joan Wilder. The Colonel tried to steal the map from Wilder and gets a ride from Ralph, who resembled Zolo until the former tricked him believing that he is French.

Ralph takes Zolo to his base where the latter recruits his military cops to search for the heroes and the stone. Wilder meets Ralph and Ira towards the end but Zolo interferes, who has also captured Jack.

Zolo takes Wilder to a pool of crocodiles and threatens her so that she gives him the stone. Jack kicks the emerald to Zolo, whose hand and the emerald get eaten by a crocodile.

A gun battle ensues between Zolo and Ira’s groups and Zolo runs after Wikilledand Elaine. While Zolo tries to finish Wilder, she pushes him into a pit of crocodiles where he is killed.

Manuel Ojeda's journey as an actor

Ojeda appeared in a few TV shows and movies (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Born on November 4, 1940, Ojeda was known as the most active actor in Mexican television and cinema.

He gained recognition for his performance in the 1984 film, Romancing the Stone. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film features Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito in the lead roles. It received positive reviews from critics, grossing $115 million at the box office and followed by a sequel, The Jewel of the Nile.

Ojeda grew up in La Paz, Baja California Sur and enrolled at the Instituto de Bellas Artes. He made his debut in theater and acquired his first role in a film when he was in his mid-30s.

He appeared in several telenovelas by Televisa for a long time. Ojeda became popular for his performances in P.D. Tu gato ha muerto and an adaptation of the novel, P.S. Your Cat Is Dead, in 1983. He then appeared in the telenovela Alborada from 2005 to 2006.

Detailed information about his career and educational background remains unknown for now.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Manuel Ojeda became famous all these years for his flawless performances in films and on television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise. While grieved his death, others remembered him for all the roles he played.

Marx Arriaga Navarro @MarxArriaga Que no culmine el día sin hacer eco del deceso del actor mexicano Manuel Ojeda, cuyas actuaciones en películas como "Canoa", "El apando", "La tía Alejandra" o "El infierno de todos tan temido" lo hicieron indispensable en el cine hecho en México. Descanse en paz. Que no culmine el día sin hacer eco del deceso del actor mexicano Manuel Ojeda, cuyas actuaciones en películas como "Canoa", "El apando", "La tía Alejandra" o "El infierno de todos tan temido" lo hicieron indispensable en el cine hecho en México. Descanse en paz. https://t.co/WURdWX7uUs

Ana Bertha Espin @Anaberthaespin QEPD Queridísimo amigo Manuel Ojeda. QEPD Queridísimo amigo Manuel Ojeda.💔💔💔

Lucía Méndez @LuciaMendezOf Mis oraciones están contigo amigo. Descansa en Paz. Manuel Ojeda gran pérdida para el Mundo y la Actuación.Mis oraciones están contigo amigo.Descansa en Paz. Manuel Ojeda gran pérdida para el Mundo y la Actuación. 🎭 Mis oraciones están contigo amigo. 🙏 Descansa en Paz. https://t.co/EtdLnbH5qo

AhpinchePunk WorldtaqueroCool @CriticoDuCinema Primer acto: "Netflix anuncia adaptación de Pedro Páramo.

Segundo acto: Fallece Manuel Ojeda.



¿Coincidencia? No lo creo. Primer acto: "Netflix anuncia adaptación de Pedro Páramo.Segundo acto: Fallece Manuel Ojeda.¿Coincidencia? No lo creo. https://t.co/4wJqfS4ajq

Isai Tejeda Vallejo @IsaiTejeda Murió Manuel Ojeda, gran actor mexicano que interpretó y caracterizó cómo ninguno a Porfirio Díaz y Emiliano Zapata, dos personajes de primer orden en nuestra historia.

Descanse en Paz. Murió Manuel Ojeda, gran actor mexicano que interpretó y caracterizó cómo ninguno a Porfirio Díaz y Emiliano Zapata, dos personajes de primer orden en nuestra historia. Descanse en Paz. https://t.co/JYk5GOqSzW

. @Facso Con su actuación en El Vuelo del Águila Manuel Ojeda provocó una generación de personas que ven a Porfirio Diaz como el mejor Presidente de México.



Así de legendaria fue su actuación Con su actuación en El Vuelo del Águila Manuel Ojeda provocó una generación de personas que ven a Porfirio Diaz como el mejor Presidente de México.Así de legendaria fue su actuación https://t.co/bcOUNIrGRi

Noor-Hal @noorhal JavierPozaInforma @pozainforma #ÚltimaHora Murió el primer actor #ManuelOjeda a los 81 años de edad. Así lo confirmó la ANDA. Ojeda destacó a lo largo de su trayectoria en teatro, cine y televisión, siendo “Pedro Páramo, el hombre de la media luna”, uno de sus proyectos más recordados. Vía @javierpoza #ÚltimaHora Murió el primer actor #ManuelOjeda a los 81 años de edad. Así lo confirmó la ANDA. Ojeda destacó a lo largo de su trayectoria en teatro, cine y televisión, siendo “Pedro Páramo, el hombre de la media luna”, uno de sus proyectos más recordados. Vía @javierpoza https://t.co/EAA0rDIMhd RIP Manuel Ojeda - he was the villain in Romancing The Stone twitter.com/pozainforma/st… RIP Manuel Ojeda - he was the villain in Romancing The Stone twitter.com/pozainforma/st…

The names and identities of Ojeda's family members remains unknown.

