Who did Manuel Ojeda play in Romancing the Stone? Tributes pour in as iconic Mexican actor dies aged 81

Famous Mexican actor Manuel Ojeda recently passed away at the age of 81. The news was revealed on the official Twitter handle of the National Association of Actors. The reason behind his death is not known.
The post stated:
“The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Manuel Salvador Ojeda “Manuel Ojeda”, a member of our union. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace.”
Manuel Ojeda in Romancing the Stone
Manuel Ojeda played the role of the antagonist Colonel Zolo in the 1984 action-adventure film, Romancing the Stone.
Zolo was Elaine’s husband killer who went to New York and killed a janitor while looking for a map sent to Joan Wilder. The Colonel tried to steal the map from Wilder and gets a ride from Ralph, who resembled Zolo until the former tricked him believing that he is French.
Ralph takes Zolo to his base where the latter recruits his military cops to search for the heroes and the stone. Wilder meets Ralph and Ira towards the end but Zolo interferes, who has also captured Jack.
Zolo takes Wilder to a pool of crocodiles and threatens her so that she gives him the stone. Jack kicks the emerald to Zolo, whose hand and the emerald get eaten by a crocodile.
A gun battle ensues between Zolo and Ira’s groups and Zolo runs after Wikilledand Elaine. While Zolo tries to finish Wilder, she pushes him into a pit of crocodiles where he is killed.
Manuel Ojeda's journey as an actor
Born on November 4, 1940, Ojeda was known as the most active actor in Mexican television and cinema.
He gained recognition for his performance in the 1984 film, Romancing the Stone. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film features Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito in the lead roles. It received positive reviews from critics, grossing $115 million at the box office and followed by a sequel, The Jewel of the Nile.
Ojeda grew up in La Paz, Baja California Sur and enrolled at the Instituto de Bellas Artes. He made his debut in theater and acquired his first role in a film when he was in his mid-30s.
He appeared in several telenovelas by Televisa for a long time. Ojeda became popular for his performances in P.D. Tu gato ha muerto and an adaptation of the novel, P.S. Your Cat Is Dead, in 1983. He then appeared in the telenovela Alborada from 2005 to 2006.
Detailed information about his career and educational background remains unknown for now.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Manuel Ojeda became famous all these years for his flawless performances in films and on television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise. While grieved his death, others remembered him for all the roles he played.
The names and identities of Ojeda's family members remains unknown.