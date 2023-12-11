Who was Maria Sofia Valim? Tributes pour in as 19-year old influencer and Taylor Swift fan dies after liver transplant  

Teen influencer Maria Sofia Valim passed away on December 7 at the age of 19, two days after getting an emergency operation for a liver transplant. Her sudden passing was announced in a statement by her father, Vitor Valim, mayor of Caucia, Ceara.

On his Instagram page, Vitor Valim said:

"It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia. Unfortunately, her body did not survive. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering."

Maria Sofia Valim was supposedly a Taylor Swift fan, as seen in her recent Instagram post. On November 25, the teen influencer took to Instagram to post a photo of her smiling at the Brazil leg of Taylor Swift's eras tour.

Exploring the cause behind Maria Sofia Valim's death

Although the medics have not yet revealed the exact reason behind Maria Sofia Valim's death, Maria's father said that she had a serious health problem just two days before her passing.

On December 5, Vitor took to Instagram to announce that her eldest daughter, Sofia, required a liver transplant and was suffering from health complications. Two days later, the Brazilian politician said they had found a match and that Sofia had successfully undergone the procedure. Vitor wrote:

"After following the legal procedures and joining the liver transplant queue, Sofia was able to find a donor due to the urgency of her case. This morning a compatible donor was foound and the surgery was carried out succesfully. However, the next 48 hours will still be observation so that we can know if Sofia's body will accept the new organ."

The teenager was well-known on social media and had over 100,000 followers. She also worked with luxury brands and posted them often on the platform.

Her death left fans devastated, and other fellow influencers took to social media to give her a tribute. Content creator Giovanna de Frietas wrote:

"May God welcome you with open arms! You were and always will be very special."

Influencer Livia Benocio wrote:

"Most beautiful princess. You shone here and you will shine like a little star beside our Father! Rest in peace. Family and friends cry at her departure but Heaven is celebrating welcoming you."

Maria Sofia Valim's former teacher, Aluisio Cavalcante Junior commented on her father's announcement of her death, saying:

"Sofia was my student. I remember your sweetness and affection during our time togehter. Her life was special, she was very loved, especially by her family, followed by the love of her friends."

He also expressed that he was honored to be her teacher. Along with pursuing a career in social media, Sofia also studied law, which she called, "the love of her life."