Who is Mark Curry? Hangin with Mr Cooper star accuses Colorado Hotel of racial profiling

American comedian Mark Curry revealed that he was racially profiled by hotel staffers while visiting Colorado for a comedy gig.

According to TMZ, the 61-year-old stayed at The Mining Exchange Hotel in Colorado when he allegedly became a victim of profiling.

On Friday, December 9, 2022, Curry took to his Instagram and posted a 26-minute video where he was seen enjoying a cup of coffee while the two hotel staffers were conversing and staring at him.

Of the two men standing opposite Mark Curry, a white man asked the comedian if he was a guest at the hotel. The other man, who was black, called out Curry for pulling "the race card."

Besides stand-up comedy, Mark Curry has also tried his hands at acting

Born on June 1, 1961, Mark Curry is a native of Oakland, California. He began honing his comedy skills at a young age and eventually left his job at a drugstore after quitting college to work on his talent.

He used to practice his sets on customers, family, and friends, who encouraged him to try stand-up comedy at local clubs. Mark Curry climbed the ladder and became one of the most successful comedians in the state, leading him to get bookings from all over the world.

Aside from comedy, he has also delved into acting. Some of his credits include Sounding Brass, Talkin' Dirty After Dark, Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child, Martin, The Fanatics, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Instant Mom, Family Reunion, and Poolboy: Drowning Out the Fury, among others.

As for his experience at the Colorado hotel, Curry posted the entire 26-minute conversation on his Instagram handle. He captioned the video:

“Black man and a Hotel Lobby it’s impossible that he has a room here. No, I have a suite !He walks up to me with no badge on. I don’t know who this man is. And asked to see my hotel key Wyndham racism.719-323-2000 call them please Jhon Crab head of security and head of maintenance at the same time.”

After he posted the video, the hotel management faced backlash over their behavior. Soon, the general manager of The Mining Exchange hotel, Neil Cramm, issued an apology via Colorado Springs Indy, stating:

“We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for all guests and employees. We deeply regret this incident and have reached out to Mr. Curry to offer not only our sincere apologies but a full refund of his stay and an invitation to return, at no cost, anytime in the future."

Moreover, the hotel management also said that they would be revisiting training with their staff to "ensure all interactions are reflective of our company values."

As of writing this article, Mark Curry is yet to respond to the apology issued by the hotel.

