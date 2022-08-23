Who was Mark Driscoll? Tributes pour in as voiceover artist and radio legend dies aged 72

Mark Driscoll, a well-known radio personality and voiceover artist, died yesterday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 72. Driscoll was under hospice care in West Palm Beach at the time of death.

Driscoll's death was first reported by AllAccess.com, a music and radio trade publication, and was later confirmed by Art Vuolo, a well-known radio industry videographer and historian. Prior to his death, Mark had shifted to West Palm Beach and was reportedly fighting some health issues since July 2022.

Mel A. Phillips @MelPhillips1 I'm saddened by the sudden passing of my longtime friend, Mark Driscoll, at 72. Mark was still a teenager when I hired him at WRKO Boston. I was also his PD at WOR-FM, NY, after Boston. In later years, Mark became a programmer and then, "Mr. Voice", doing voice imaging. RIP, Mark

Mark’s exact cause of death is yet to be revealed. Detailed information on his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Everything you need to know about Mark Driscoll

Mark Driscoll was a well-known programme director, voiceover artist, and one of the best radio jockeys at several stations. Most industry professionals recognized his distinct voice.

The Oklahoma native began his career in Texas under Gordon McLendon as a teenager. Following that, he worked in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

Mark Driscoll was well-known for his work on various radio stations (Image via Ric Kahuna Nesbitt/Facebook)

Driscoll also voiced for the promos of ABC shows like Scandal and was a post-Don Pardo voice on Saturday Night Live. He then lent his voice to a prime-time highlight reel on Fox. The Avalon Artists Group in Los Angeles represented Mark's TV voiceover work.

In 1991, Mark became a well-known radio personality for his liners and station promotional work with clients such as WKHI-FM, KKLQ-FM "Q106," and KTFM "Hot 103."

Driscoll’s voice was used for imaging and promotions at WIOQ-FM “Q102” in Philadelphia when it was launched in 1989. WEGX "Eagle 106" had just broken into the Top 40 at the time. Tony Novia, a former CHR/Pop Editor at Radio & Records, in his tribute recalled:

“He was part of the psychological thinking when Randy Michaels put on ‘The Power Pig’ in Tampa.”

Mark worked at several radio stations, beginning with WBBF in Rochester, New York in 1974, then KSTP/Minneapolis in 1976, and WNBC-AM in New York, where he organized a 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot until October 1978. Driscoll then decided to work as a programming consultant and freelance voiceover artist.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Mark Driscoll has been well-known all these years for his frequent appearances on various radio stations. As word of his death spread, Twitter was flooded with tributes. Read some of the tributes below.

Andre Gardner @andregardner RIP to one of the most talented voice guys/writers/producers there ever was - Mr. Voice, Mark Driscoll. If you listen to the radio, watch TV or go to the movies, you’ve heard his incredible pipes.

Ian Bush @ianthebush remembering a radio & voiceover legend, mark driscoll, who’s died aged 72. mark took mercy on this poor student when i asked him to do VOs for my ⁦⁦ @VillanovaU ⁩ show. he could not have been more generous, and gave me the coolest imaging on college radio. thanks, mark.

@Ya_Feel_Me_Rio @Rioontheradio Vocal legend Mark Driscoll was the first voice I heard and it was an honor to share a birthday with him. #Radio

Big Apple Airchecks' Matt Seinberg is planning an aircheck tribute to Driscoll and is looking for any of his friends and colleagues who are willing to contribute. Detailed information about Driscoll’s personal life remains unknown.

