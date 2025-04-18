Who is Mark Levin? All about Fox News host appointed by Trump to lead Homeland Security Advisory Council

Fox News host Mark Levin has recently been chosen as the individual to lead the "revamped" Homeland Security Advisory Council. In a Truth Social post on Thursday, April 17, 2025, President Donald Trump wrote that he was set to announce the members who would be constituting the Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC).

In the post, Trump first wrote that the members were very much respected amongst their peers. He then continued:

"It is a big honor to serve on HSAC, and I know the new Members, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Mark Levin, Bo Dietl, and Joseph Gruters, will do an incredible job."

Further in the Truth Social post, Donald Trump wrote that this council would be responsible for bringing up policies to "secure our Border, deport illegal criminal thugs, stop the flow of Fentanyl." He ended the post by writing "MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN."

Born in September 1957, Mark Levin is a political commentator, lawyer, as well as a columnist. Levin has been the host of the conservative talk radio show The Mark Levin Show as well as the host of the Fox News show Life, Liberty & Levin. He had further worked in former President Ronald Reagan's administration.

Levin is also a writer and has a book titled Men In Black: How The Supreme Court Is Destroying America, published in 2005. In 2007, Levin wrote a non-fiction book titled Rescuing Sprite: A Dog Lover's Story of Joy and Anguish. In 2009, he published Liberty and Tyranny: A Conservative Manifesto, which became a #1 New York Times bestseller for about eleven weeks.

Mark Levin graduated in 1974 from Cheltenham High School, and three years later, he received his BA in political science degree from Temple University Ambler. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Temple University Beasley School of Law in 1980.

"What an honor! Thank you, Mr. President!" — said Mark Levin, addressing President Donald Trump

Donald Trump Addresses National Faith Advisory Summit In Georgia (Image via Getty)

Mark Levin thanked US President Donald Trump on X following his announcement about the "revamped" Homeland Security Advisory Council members. Sharing a screenshot of the Truth Social post that Trump initially uploaded on the platform, he tweeted on April 17, 2025:

"What an honor! Thank you, Mr. President!"

The news about the new members in the "revamped" Homeland Security Advisory Council arrived after the president dismantled the existing DHS advisory board after taking office in January 2025, as per the New York Post.

In separate news, Donald Trump had removed the Secret Service protection for ex-Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as confirmed on March 24, 2025. According to the New York Post, Trump cut short the protection service that Mayorkas was getting, which initially was extended for about six months by former President Joe Biden. A Secret Service spokesperson told The New York Post:

"Per executive memorandum of the President, the protective detail for former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been discontinued."

As for the announcement of the members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, many netizens expressed mixed reactions on the same.

