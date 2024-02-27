Who is Matt Rosendale married to? Allegations behind Republican dropping out of Senate race explained 

Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale is making headlines after backing out of the Senate election on February 15, 2024. As many continue to speculate the reason behind the same, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has taken to spreading rumors about his decision, which has also led to her being threatened with legal action.

On the personal front, Matt Rosendale is married to Jean Rosendale and the couple has been together for over 40 years.

Recently, Matt Rosendale backed out of his Senate bid after entering the race to challenge Democratic Montana Senator Jon Tester. The former claimed that he took the decision after former President Donald Trump endorsed his opponent and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy.

During the Monday podcast episode of Talking Feds with Harry Litman, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp shared her speculations about why Rosendale suspended his campaign for US Senate in Montana. The North Dakota Democrat said:

“Just to gossip a little bit, there’s a reason why Rosendale backed out of that Senate race—the rumor is he impregnated a 20-year-old staff person.”

How many children does Matt Rosendale have? Details revealed as Matt Rosendale’s team releases statement

According to The Post, Matt Rosendale and his wife Jean Rosendale are parents to three adult male children, with their son Adam Rosendale briefly serving in the Montana Legislature in 2017.

According to Rosendale’s official website, he and his wife Jean have stayed at their Glendive ranch for over 20 years. The couple have been married for nearly 40 years now and are grandparents to two children.

After Heitkamp shared her speculation on the podcast, Rosendale’s office released a statement in which they threatened legal action against the former. As per the Washington Times, Ron Kovach, a spokesperson for Rosendale, said in an email statement:

“This is 100% false and defamatory and former Senator Heitkamp will be hearing from our lawyers soon.”

This comes after the former senator also suggested that Rosendale would be stepping down from his House seat. She said during the podcast:

“I think [the Republican] caucus might lose a member in the next couple days. Might be the congressman from Montana.”

At the time of writing this article, Heitkamp had not publicly responded to the legal threat, nor had Rosendale’s family released any statement.

Meanwhile, Rosendale did address supporters regarding his withdrawal from the election. While revealing that, he decided to spend time with his family to consider his next steps, he said:

“By my calculations, with Trump endorsing my opponent and the lack of resources, the hill was just too steep.”

More about Matt Rosendale

The 63-year-old has been serving the people of Montana for the past ten years. In 2010, he was elected to the Montana House of Representatives, where he served for two years until he was called to the Montana Senate, where he remained for four years. During his stint at the latter, his colleagues elected him as Senate Majority Leader.

He has also served as the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance and the State Auditor.