Who was Mayra Brandt? Tributes pour in as CrossFit community star passes away 

On the night of Sunday, February 18, 2024, Mayra Brandt, a three-time CrossFit Games competitor, passed away. She succumbed to complications from a recent surgery.

Mayra Brandt shared a fortnight ago that she would miss participating in the 2024 CrossFit Games season due to health problems. In a social media post, the owner of CrossFit Delray Beach said she would “take the time [I] need for surgery and recovery.”

In the wake of her death, the CrossFit community is in mourning, with many sharing tribute posts and condolences online.

Here’s all you need to know about Mayra Brandt

According to her Facebook account, Mayra Brandt’s full name was Mayra Rodriguez Brandt. She was not only the owner of the gym and physical fitness center CrossFit Delray Beach but also of a sports and fitness instruction firm called Boca Extreme Cheer Company. The native of Boca Raton, Florida, Mayra Brandt attended Spanish River Community High School.

She competed at the CrossFit Games three times as a Masters athlete, with her last participation being at the 2022 CrossFit Games in the Masters 40–44 age group category, as per The Barbell Spin.

Mayra Brandt shared her CrossFit Games journey during a June 2021 interview with Morning Chalk Up. In 2017 and 2018, she participated in the Masters 35-39 Division and earned fifth place both times.

In 2019, she ranked 24th overall in the CrossFit Games Open and missed the Masters ticket by 14 points, as she was recovering from a knee injury and two subsequent surgeries. The following year, she qualified for the Masters 40-45 category but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two years later, the CrossFit veteran returned and finished in 45th place in the Age Group Online Qualifier. Later, she also participated in similar events like CrossFit Game including The Bacon Beatdown (Elite Division), Masters Fitness Collective, Legends, Wodapalooza, and more.

Tributes pour in for Mayra Brandt

In the aftermath of Mayra Brandt’s untimely demise, the entire CrossFit and fitness community have shared tributes. Jordan Alexandra, a member of the Boca Extreme Cheer Company remembered Brandt as her sister’s coach and later her coach and how she impacted both their lives via Facebook.

“We didn’t talk every day after I left, but we stayed each other’s cheerleaders. You stayed my inspiration, and you will forever be. I love you, and knowing you’re gone doesn’t seem real… Forever Boca Always Extreme,” Alexandra stated.

The cheerleader further added how Mayra was “the coach she admired the most in the gym.” She also apologized for once almost breaking Brandt’s nose and for clicking a single photo with her, despite knowing her for years.

Jordan remembers Mayra as a coach who was harsh yet fair, funny, and someone who “always did good by her team.” She continued by saying how she has always admired her “tumbling skills” and wished “she was my coach for more than a couple of years,” and time she said would forever be etched in her memory.

Likewise, another member of the CrossFit community since 2008, Alex McCoy, recalled to Fantastic Memorial how he spent time with Mayra only a week before her death.

“I can’t believe that last Sunday I got to spend time with you, smiling, laughing, and reminiscing about the past and now you’re gone,” McCoy observed.

He also added how Brandt was not just his teammate but like his sister and part of his family, who not only helped with sports and fitness but also impacted his life directly.

“You forever changed my life and the lives of many other athletes. Your impact on the world will never be forgotten, and we will always hold you dear in our hearts. Thank you for being you and leaving me with so many core memories that I will always cherish! I love you,” he noted.

Here are some other tribute posts from Facebook.

Spanish River Softball - Sharks team also mourned the death of their beloved alumna alongside the CrossFit Delray Beach, on Facebook and Instagram respectively.

Mayra Brandt is survived by her husband Jay and their two kids, Layla and TJ.