Who is Michael Dixon? All about doctor heading King Charles' medical team amid his cancer diagnosis

Dr Michael Dixon, the current head of the Royal Medical Household, will be entrusted with caring for King Charles following his cancer diagnosis. The King, who started his outpatient treatment on February 5, 2024, was diagnosed with a form of cancer when he underwent a corrective procedure for a benign prostate condition on January 26.

It is unknown what type of cancer ails the King, however, Buckingham Palace confirmed that it was not prostate cancer. The Palace released a statement on Monday:

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

Expand Tweet

Dr Michael Dixon is the King's GP and was appointed head of the Royal Medical Household in 2022. Like the monarch, Michael Dixon also strongly supports complementary medicine to aid conventional treatments.

Expand Tweet

Dr Michael Dixon worked in the NHS for almost 50 years

Before he was appointed the head of the Royal Medical Household, Michael Dixon was employed at the National Health Service (NHS) for almost 50 years. According to Devon Live, Dixon continues to work as a part-time GP in Devon, working once a day at the College Surgery in Cullompton.

He was the chair of the NHS Alliance and the chair of the College of Medicine. A native of Devon, he was honored with an OBE for services to primary care.

Much like the King, Michael Dixon is an ardent supporter of complementary medicine, which refers to non-mainstream practices used together with conventional treatments. According to The Daily Mail, Dixon has continually backed the use of aromatherapy and reflexology in the NHS.

Expand Tweet

In 2023, The Sunday Times reported that Michael Dixon had previously asked a Christian healer to help his patients who were suffering from chronic illnesses. In addition, he had recommended goat weed for impotence and an African herb for shoulder pain.

At the Prince's Foundation in October 2023, he headed an initiative that promoted playing bagpipes to improve lung conditions and breathing difficulties.

According to Sky News, Michael Dixon's appointment to the royal medical team incited a lot of controversy due to his unconventional treatment methods. But Buckingham Palace stood firm by the decision with a statement that read:

"Dr Dixon does not believe homeopathy can cure cancer. His position is that complementary therapies can sit alongside conventional treatments, provided they are safe, appropriate and evidence based."

Expand Tweet

King Charles takes a step back from royal duties during treatment

King Charles, aged 75, will be taking a step back from his public duties to focus on his cancer treatment. However, The Palace stated that he "will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

There has been no update regarding a defined treatment plan for the King. In the wake of his diagnosis, his family rallied by his side to support him. Queen Camilla will continue with her usual duties and the King's work will be picked by other senior members of the royal family.

Expand Tweet

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, flew in from the US to visit his father. The King is currently convalescing at Sandringham in Norfolk.