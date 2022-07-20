Who was Michael Henderson? Tributes pour in as influential R&B singer dies aged 71

Famous jazz bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson passed away on July 19, at the age of 71, at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. The news was revealed on his official Facebook page.
"Singer, Songwriter, Bass Innovator, Music Producer, Father and Son Michael Henderson has peacefully made his transition surrounded by family and loved ones today at his home, Atlanta Georgia... Bless his heart and soul..."
The post continued,
"He touched the lives of many and returned that love through his many live concerts, music recordings, social media, interviews and incessant touring which he loved... Please stay posted for details pertaining to The Michael Henderson "Celebration of Life".."
Henderson was hospitalized last month at Georgia's Emory University Hospital for observation. Henderson's cause of death hasn't been revealed, and further details on his funeral are not yet available.
Everything known about Michael Henderson
Born on July 7, 1951, Michael Henderson gained recognition for his work with Miles Davis in the early 1970s. His work on fusion albums such as Jack Johnson, Live-Evil, and Agharta was appreciated. He was also featured on the hit songs of other popular artists.
The Yazoo City, Mississippi native moved to Detroit during the early 1960s and started playing as a session musician. He was one of the first bass guitarists of the fusion era and one of the most influential jazz and soul musicians of the last four decades.
He played and recorded with artists like Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and the Dramatics, alongside others. Before his work with Davis, Henderson toured with Stevie Wonder after meeting him at the Regal Theater in Chicago while preparing for a gig.
Davis spotted Henderson performing at the Copacabana in New York City in 1970. After working with Davis for seven years, he focused on his solo career and produced several hit songs and albums for Buddah Records until his retirement in 1986.
He delivered his first Top Ten R&B hit for Buddah Records, titled Take Me I'm Yours. He released another hit song, Wide Number, in 1980. He moved to EMI in 1986 and recorded Can't We Fall in Love Again with Phyllis Hyman on her EP and sang with Bobby Womack and Johnnie Taylor.
He was well-known for his ballads but was also a funk player whose riffs and songs have been widely covered. He was popular for his ballad vocalizing on many recordings of Norman Connors like You Are My Starship and Valentine Love.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Henderson became a familiar name in the music industry for his hit singles and albums. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:
Detailed information on his early life, educational background, and personal life is yet to be revealed.