"I love BTS": R&B singer Giveon talks about a possible collaboration with V and their interaction during the American Music Awards 

Global K-pop sensation BTS has won the hearts of fans and many famous personalities in the music and filming industry alike. In a recent live broadcast, American R&B singer Giveon described his fanboy moment when he saw K-pop idol V vibing to his performance at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) back in 2021. He stated:

"I love BTS."

iren⁷ @irenouken TAE HAVING THE BEST TIME LITTLE FANBOY #BTSxAMAs TAE HAVING THE BEST TIME LITTLE FANBOY #BTSxAMAs https://t.co/aN9uCI9Fa8

K-pop idol V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, is also known for his interest in multiple hobbies, especially when it comes to musical instruments. Ever since the septet created individual Instagram accounts, each member has been very active, posting updates for fans to enjoy. K-pop singer V, in particular, shares numerous songs from his playlist that mainly belong to the R&B and Jazz genres.

R&B artist Giveon confesses his love for BTS and talks about shaking hands with V at the AMAs 2021

On May 23, 2022, American R&B artist and songwriter Giveon caught up with fans via a live broadcast on TikTok. The singer spoke about various topics and projects that he is currently working on, and the world-famous K-pop boy group BTS.

The American singer, in particular, spoke about his short yet sweet interaction with group member V, aka Kim Tae-hyung. Giveon revealed that he met the boy group twice during the 2021 Grammys and the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2021.

During his broadcast, Giveon voiced his desire to work together with the septet, and naturally, ARMYs began to question him about when the exciting and possible collaboration might occur. Giveon stated:

"Collaboration with BTS? I would like to. Collaboration with BTS or Taehyung? Will I have one now? Who knows."

The American singer continued to reminiscence about the time he met the group, especially at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2021, when he paused his astonishing performance and shook hands with K-pop idol V, who was seated on a couch near the main stage. Giveon stated:

"I love BTS. I have seen them twice. I saw them at the Grammys and I saw them obviously at the AMAs when I stopped my stage to say hello to him (Taehyung), he was right there. I reminded myself that he should go ahead with the presentation."

TTP @thetaeprint [INFO] Giveon mentioned Taehyung



“BTS Collab when? Tae collab when”

🗣: I love BTS. I have seen them at the AMAs when I literally stopped mid performance to shake (V) hand. I was like he’s right here and I was like okay I got to keep singing this song

[INFO] Giveon mentioned Taehyung“BTS Collab when? Tae collab when” 🗣: I love BTS. I have seen them at the AMAs when I literally stopped mid performance to shake (V) hand. I was like he’s right here and I was like okay I got to keep singing this song https://t.co/dfI2MjGrCd

Meanwhile, Giveon has also previously replied to a fan’s tweet who asked him about a possible collaboration with V. The singer re-shared the tweet and stated:

"Can we manifest this?."

Both artists share mutual respect and admiration for one another, and fans are hopeful to see the Peaches and Butter singers perform and collaborate shortly. In the meantime, BTS is gearing up to release its upcoming anthology album, Proof, on June 10, 2022, to which Giveon also cheered on and recognized during his TikTok live broadcast.

Edited by Suchitra