Who did Michael Lerner play in Elf? Tributes pour in as Academy Award nominee dies aged 81

Well-known actor Michael Lerner recently passed away on April 8 at the age of 81. He played the role of Fulton Greenway in the 2003 Christmas comedy film, Elf. Michael's nephew and actor Sam Lerner shared a post about his demise through his official Instagram page.

The post had a picture of Michael and the caption stated:

"We lost a legend last night. It's hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special."

The caption added that all those who were close to him were aware of how insane he was "in the best way." The post ended by stating:

"RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon."

Michael Lerner was known for portraying Fulton Greenway in Elf

Michael Lerner appeared as Fulton Greenway in Elf (Image via Ann Johansson/Getty Images)

Michael Lerner's character Fulton Greenway was the boss of Walter Hobbs and one of the antagonists of Elf. The head of Greenway Press, Fulton was a controlling, uncaring, and short-tempered man. This is also why he was feared by his employees.

The character first appeared in Walter's office with a failed children's book published by Walter. He complained about how bad the book was. He then asked Walter to find a new book to be published by December 24.

A meeting was held to discuss the new book.

In the meeting, Michael told Walter that Buddy had run away. When Walter tried to get Michael to leave, the latter called him out on his selfishness. Walter then told Greenway to reschedule everything, but he disagreed. As Walter stood up for himself, he walked out of the room with Michael, and Greenway fired him.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Michael Lerner gained recognition over the years for his flawless performances in films and television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

marc maron @marcmaron RIP Michael Lerner. Worked with him on my show. He was a character. Great actor. RIP Michael Lerner. Worked with him on my show. He was a character. Great actor.

Will 🦥 Menaker @willmenaker The writer is KING at Capitol!



RIP Michael Lerner The writer is KING at Capitol! RIP Michael Lerner https://t.co/uk9oT4zmle

Landon McDonald: Buddy Daddy @McMovieMan RIP Michael Lerner, character actor extraordinaire. BARTON FINK is his finest work, but for a rare glimpse of him in leading man mode, check out his gonzo Norman Bates-ish killer/eyeball thief in meta-horror goodie ANGUISH. RIP Michael Lerner, character actor extraordinaire. BARTON FINK is his finest work, but for a rare glimpse of him in leading man mode, check out his gonzo Norman Bates-ish killer/eyeball thief in meta-horror goodie ANGUISH. https://t.co/tcs5DnqbRe

Matt Bledsoe @mattbled87 RIP to one of the all time great character actors, Michael Lerner. First saw him in Blank Check as a kid and I forever had him in my head as “the guy from Blank Check” but he popped up in so much great stuff, including his amazing part in Barton Fink. RIP to one of the all time great character actors, Michael Lerner. First saw him in Blank Check as a kid and I forever had him in my head as “the guy from Blank Check” but he popped up in so much great stuff, including his amazing part in Barton Fink. https://t.co/ROqTjv1wml

𝙼𝚊𝚐𝚗𝚞𝚜 𝚂𝚔𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚖𝚜𝚜𝚘𝚗 @Magskall RIP Michael Lerner. I met him once on the job at Sam the Record Man. I recognized him immediately — but I couldn’t remember his name! He sighed, smiled sadly, and nodded at my inability to recall his name. He asked if we had videos of Ken Dryden’s career highlights. We didn’t. RIP Michael Lerner. I met him once on the job at Sam the Record Man. I recognized him immediately — but I couldn’t remember his name! He sighed, smiled sadly, and nodded at my inability to recall his name. He asked if we had videos of Ken Dryden’s career highlights. We didn’t. https://t.co/tGmOHxpqy0

Apocalypse Mal @TheLadyStranger RIP to Michael Lerner, who played Mayor Ebert in Godzilla (1998) RIP to Michael Lerner, who played Mayor Ebert in Godzilla (1998) https://t.co/jh70aFNAc3

Ben Saari @bwsaari RIP to the legendary character actor Michael Lerner - thanks for a lifetime of amazing performances. RIP to the legendary character actor Michael Lerner - thanks for a lifetime of amazing performances. https://t.co/0t6YOQLRnF

BILL RYAN @faceyouhate Look, barring a preference, Bart, we're gonna put you to work on a wrestling picture. Wallace Beery. I say this because they tell me you know the poetry of the street. That would rule out westerns, pirate pictures, screwball, Bible, Roman...



RIP Michael Lerner Look, barring a preference, Bart, we're gonna put you to work on a wrestling picture. Wallace Beery. I say this because they tell me you know the poetry of the street. That would rule out westerns, pirate pictures, screwball, Bible, Roman...RIP Michael Lerner https://t.co/BaksDpeaYt

Michael Lerner made his television debut at a very young age and appeared in plays like Death of a Salesman, Twelfth Night, Little Murders, and more. He soon made guest appearances on TV shows like The Brady Bunch, The Odd Couple, M*A*S*H, and more.

Lerner was known for his appearance as Judge Myron Winkleman in 11 episodes of the CBS drama series, Courthouse, and Mel Horowitz in 18 episodes of the ABC teen sitcom, Clueless.

Michael played the role of Mayor Ebert in Roland Emmerich's Godzilla, released in 1998. He reprised his role in three episodes of the animated show, Godzilla: The Series. He then appeared in several other films like Alex in Wonderland, Outlaw Blues, Borderline, Omen IV: The Awakening, Tale of the Mummy, Mirror Mirror, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and more.

