Who was Michael Protzman? Conspiracy cult leader dies aged 60

QAnon cult leader Michael Protzman recently passed away at 60 in a dirt bike accident that happened at the Meadow Valley Motocross Track in Millville, Minnesota, on June 30, 2023. He was known as Negative 48 by his followers, and his theories were followed by thousands of people.

However, his followers refused to believe that he had died. His former follower, Shelly Mullinax, broke her ties with the group in 2022 due to some problems, and she also addressed Michael's death, saying:

"If that was the plan that God had for him, I know that everything is going to be revealed soon."

According to Mullinax, the person who died was an evil version of Protzman, and his good version is still alive. The admin of a Telegram channel of the cult shared a message to remove the posts related to Michael's death until it is confirmed by an official source.

However, Michael Protzman's family members denied the claims of his followers that he was alive and confirmed the news of his demise. The medical examiner revealed that he lost control of his dirt bike and died from multiple blunt-force injuries.

Michael Protzman had thousands of followers on his Telegram channel

Michael Protzman became a popular personality in 2021 after launching a Telegram channel and accumulating thousands of followers. He soon started to push conspiracy theories and lore and stated that JRF Jr. is Archangel Michael and Donald Trump is the Holy Spirit.

Based on his explanations of gematria, he made predictions and spoke about various theories. According to Vice, his followers discovered in an online chat that he had a brain injury.

Protzman and his followers were in the spotlight when they traveled together from the U.S. to Dallas. Michael had told his followers at the time that JFK Jr., who passed away in 1999, would appear at the place where his father was killed. Michael also told them that JFK Jr. would organize a presidential run along with Donald Trump.

Michael Protzman did not allow anyone to speak if he or she had doubts about his claims. Videos and pictures from the rally also went viral on social media, where Protzman's followers were reciting the pledge of allegiance while waiting for the appearance of JFK Jr. His accommodations and food costs were covered by his followers.

Although his prediction failed, a few of his followers remained in Dallas to follow his teachings. A story by Chron stated:

"In some cases, handing over thousands of life savings, abandoning careers and sacrificing relationships to remain near the site of the predicted resurrection."

Protzman continued to spread his theories, saying that he was in touch with Trump and confirming that Trump was JFK Jr. He was then spotted at different Trump rallies around the country. The ideas held by QAnon cult members were taken from statements shared online by a person named Q, who knew everything about the Trump administration.

QAnon conspiracy theory stated that Donald Trump was involved in covert conflict with Democrats and celebrities linked to child s*x trafficking. The theory falsely declared that a pedophile ring existed in a restaurant based in Washington, D.C.

QAnon supporters also organized protests against child trafficking and participated in a pro-police demonstration held in Portland, Oregon.

