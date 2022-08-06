Who was Michael Redfern? Tributes pour in as Oxo advert star dies aged 79

Television star Michael Redfern recently passed away last Friday at the age of 79. His family shared the news of the actor's passing, and Redfern's son, Ashley, paid tribute to his father, saying,

“Over the years, he was cast in a variety of roles including leading parts in the soap opera United!, The Newcomers as well as roles in classics such as The Two Ronnies, Porridge and Some Mothers Do Av ‘Em. He of course was best known for his role in the Oxo commercials, which he did for 17 years and became a much loved figure in one of Britain’s favourite television families. He will be greatly missed by his wife Carol and his family.”

Pip @pipmadeley Sad to hear about Michael Redfern. News reports will naturally focus on his career-defining role as father of the Oxo family in the classic ads, but he also made a huge number of appearances in the cream of British sitcom and drama over several decades, often as coppers. RIP Sad to hear about Michael Redfern. News reports will naturally focus on his career-defining role as father of the Oxo family in the classic ads, but he also made a huge number of appearances in the cream of British sitcom and drama over several decades, often as coppers. RIP https://t.co/ClKTMvtDE7

Journey of Michael Redfern in the entertainment industry

Born on March 30, 1943, Michael Redfern was well-known for his performances on stage and on television. The Isleworth, Middlesex native initially gained recognition for his appearance as the on-screen husband of Lynda Bellingham in the Oxo family television commercials.

Michael Redfern was famous for his appearances on the Oxo commercials (Image via Frank_Csaszar/Twitter)

The commercials aired for 16 years and ended with the family packing up everything and moving to a new house. Oxo attempted a new, modern family concept in 2011 with a script by Richard Curtis, and the brand was renovated following the launch of The Oxo Factor in 2009.

After the end of the Oxo commercials, Redfern worked as a taxi driver and restaurateur. He later shifted to Spain with his wife, Carol, and was the host for quiz nights.

Although he was famous for his appearances in the Oxo commercials, he was also known for his performances in several TV shows. He played the role of a policeman in series like The Young Detectives, The Offence, George & Mildred, The Young Ones, Boon, Crossroads, Filthy and more.

Michael was well-known for his appearances in comedy shows like Man About the House, Bless This House, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, and others. He made frequent appearances in a few episodes of TV shows like Three Up, Two Down, Girls On Top, United!, The Newcomers, EastEnders, Doctors, and more.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Michael Redfern became a familiar name in the entertainment industry for his flawless performances on screen. Twitter was flooded with tributes when the news of his death went viral:

Gary Cowdrey (Bazza) @bazzaC1978 RIP Michael Redfern aka Mr 55p in Bottom RIP Michael Redfern aka Mr 55p in Bottom 😢

Norrington Bee @DupondtDalton Michael Redfern (1943-2022) specialized in playing very minor roles in some of my favourite television comedies Michael Redfern (1943-2022) specialized in playing very minor roles in some of my favourite television comedies https://t.co/qONe7UgYGF

Mike McClean @mikemcclean5 Gutted to hear that Michael Redfern passed away . I worked with him and he was such a lovely man and boy could he tell a joke . R.I.P. x Gutted to hear that Michael Redfern passed away . I worked with him and he was such a lovely man and boy could he tell a joke . R.I.P. x https://t.co/V1kzJ9cKjX

Sacerdos 🇺🇦🇻🇦🇮🇪 @UrbanHermit15 Farewell to Oxo dad Michael Redfern, who has passed away aged 79. What a great run of adverts he did with Lynda Bellingham and their screen children! May you Rest in Peace. Farewell to Oxo dad Michael Redfern, who has passed away aged 79. What a great run of adverts he did with Lynda Bellingham and their screen children! May you Rest in Peace. https://t.co/te47duejuH

Louise Penn @loureviewsblog Farewell to Oxo dad Michael Redfern, who has passed away aged 79. What a great run of adverts he did with Lynda Bellingham and their screen children! Farewell to Oxo dad Michael Redfern, who has passed away aged 79. What a great run of adverts he did with Lynda Bellingham and their screen children!

Redfern’s cause of death remains unknown, and detailed information on his funeral is yet to be revealed.

