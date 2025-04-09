Who is Michelle Reynoso? All about Rubby Perez's designer partner in wake of Merengue singer's death in nightclub roof collapse

Dominican singer Rubby Perez's partner, Michelle Reynoso, paid her tribute after he died in a nightclub accident on April 8. Rubby was performing at the Jet Set Club in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, at midnight when the roof at the venue suddenly collapsed, killing nearly 60 people and leaving over 160 injured.

Merengue singer Rubby, 69, was among the deceased, alongside Monte Cristi governor Nelsy Milagros Cruz Martinez and former MLB players Tony Blanco and Octavio Dotel. Rubby's partner Michelle wrote on Instagram:

"You have been a fighter since birth and this time will be no exception. God is in control. Faith!"

Michelle Reynoso shares a daughter, Ana Beatriz Perez Reynoso, with the late singer. They celebrated Ana's 15th birthday in a grand ceremony last month. Michelle designed Ana's gown for the quinceañera.

Rubby penned a heartfelt message for his daughter on her birthday, adding a song the father-daughter duo made. He wrote:

"We did this duet together, and I was amazed to see the capacity with which you interpreted this song, my little girl. It was a magical moment, one of those that I will keep in my soul forever."

Rubby Perez added:

"There are so many things I want to tell you that words escape me... But there is one thing you must never doubt, I love you until the end of time."

All about Michelle Reynoso

Rubby Perez's partner, Michelle Reynoso, is a Dominican fashion designer who decided to venture into her journey at the age of 22. She eventually opened her first clothing studio in 2013. Michelle set up the space in her house and began selling her designs, which she claimed customers loved.

Michelle showcased her collection at the Robinson Cañó Foundation's annual San Pedro de Macorís dinner in 2013. The gala helped her expand her exposure to the world of fashion.

The designer said her home studio did not allow her much privacy as she began receiving new clients. In late 2014, Michelle moved her boutique to a commercial location so more clients could reach her conveniently.

The following year, Michelle got an opportunity to work in the Dominican Music Awards, Premio Soberano's design crew. Speaking of the event, she wrote on her website:

"Through this platform, I took on the challenge of designing and creating most of the costumes for the gala, both for the production team and for several personalities who would walk the event's red carpet."

She contributed to the Soberano Awards production as the official costume designer for 5 years, as different producers selected her designs for those consecutive years. Michelle Reynoso spoke about the inspiration behind her designs:

"I'm usually inspired by traveling, discovering new places, their culture, a beautiful landscape, maybe an animal. Even a memory from that trip inspires me to create."

However, Michelle said some assistance from acclaimed brands, alongside "more camaraderie and less EGO among the industry," would have helped her business grow more.

Some of Michelle Reynoso's renowned clients are actress Pamela Sued, Cheddy García, Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, Colombian actress Sarah Corrales, Puerto Rican actress and Miss Universe 1993, Dayanara Torres, Dominican TV show host Mariasela Álvarez, and a few others.

