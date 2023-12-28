Who is Miesha Shakes? Kevin Hart sues former assistant and YouTuber Tasha K for extortion

As per news reports, Kevin Hart has filed a lawsuit against former assistant Miesha Shakes and YouTuber Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, for extortion over a recent interview. The popular actor and comedian's suit accuses Miesha and Tasha of trying to ask for ransom money after threatening to release allegedly sensitive information that could damage his reputation.

Clips from the interview have gone viral over social media, causing a lot of backlash against both Miesha Shakes and the YouTuber for not respecting Kevin Hart's privacy.

Now it seems that the two are in legal trouble, after Kevin's lawyers filed a lawsuit for extortion, alleging that the duo asked for hundreds of thousands of dollars before releasing the interview.

Kevin Hart's former assistant Miesha Shakes and YouTuber Tasha K allegedly tried to extort him for $250,000

Kebe's interview on her Instagram and YouTube channel, UNWINEWITHTASHAK, is the primary reason for the lawsuit.

A teaser for the full video claiming tidbits such as accusing Kevin for having a gambling problem and further marital strife between him and his wife Eniko was uploaded last week.

Hart's suit claims that last month (November 2023) someone representing Tasha K approached him and his team asking for $250,000 in ransom money if he did not want them to publish the interview that they claimed would damage his reputation and career.

The lawsuit also accuses Miesha Shakes of not only defaming Kevin Hart but also breaking her NDA which allegedly prohibits her from divulging private and proprietary information about Hart back when she was working for the comedian between August 2017 and October 2020, as per the legal documents.

Several other clips and readers of the interview featuring Miesha Shakes have also gone viral, including those where she alleged that she told Kevin's wife about an affair that the actor was having with a supposed flight attendant and that she had been afraid to speak out due to fear of losing her job.

Kevin Hart's lawsuit has claimed that Shakes's interview "included false and defamatory statements" and has denied the allegations leveled against the actor, especially those regarding s*xual encounters and prior legal cases.

On top of the extortion and invasion of privacy suits, Miesha has also been accused of defamation and breach of contract.

Tasha K is also included in the extortion and invasion of privacy allegations. The complaint alleges that the YouTuber intentionally interfered with contractual obligations. Furthermore, Kevin Hart's suit accuses Tasha K of having a history of publishing "defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities."

The controversial content creator does have a history of getting in legal trouble over things being said on her social media and YouTube channel.

Readers may remember that she was successfully taken to court in 2022 by Cardi B, who won a libel case against Tasha K.