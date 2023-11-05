Kevin Hart's misinterpreted post sends fans into a frenzy over Will Ferrell's alleged passing

A recent Instagram post by comedian and actor Kevin Hart has sent the internet into a frenzy. Fans misinterpreted the post, featuring a black-and-white picture of Hart and Will Ferrell as a condolence post for the latter. This resulted in a series of humorous posts, with online denizens commenting, "R.I.P. Will Ferrell."

Both actors, comedic giants in the entertainment space, have a shared history in Hollywood, even dovetailing on the silver screen at one point. Read on to learn more.

Kevin Hart’s IG post sends the wrong message

In a hilarious turn of events, Kevin Hart’s black-and-white picture featuring himself and comedic actor Will Ferrell almost led the internet to believe the latter had passed away.

The post meant to honor Will Ferrell, stating he is the “funniest man on the planet,” was misinterpreted by fans. Here’s how the internet reacted:

Fans misinterpret Kevin Hart's IG post for Will Ferrell

A lot of fans left comments on how they almost commented 'R.I.P.'

The post caused a comedy of errors and left the internet in splits

Comedy kings of Hollywood

Kevin Darnell Hart, born on July 6, 1979, rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian. He subsequently built a great Hollywood career, appearing in several TV series and films. Among his well-known credits are Jumanji, Ride Along, Get Hard, Think Like a Man, and Night School.

Hart also created and starred in the TV series Real Husbands of Hollywood. Time magazine listed him as one of the 100 most important persons in the world in 2015. In addition, Hart and Lionsgate co-founded the subscription video streaming service Laugh Out Loud Network in 2017.

John William Ferrell is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer born on July 16, 1967. He was the 2011 recipient of the esteemed Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and has won four Emmys. Ferrell's career skyrocketed after joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in the mid-1990s. He stayed there until 2002.

Will Ferrell (Image via IMDb)

He also co-founded the comedy website Funny or Die in 2007. His diverse career also includes dramatic roles and voice work in animated films. Ferrell's talents extend to producing, earning him Emmy Awards and contributing to successful series like Succession and Drunk History. 2015 saw him get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In July 2023, Will Ferrell reminisced about his time on Saturday Night Live (SNL) during a conversation with fellow comedian Kevin Hart on the latter’s podcast, Hart to Heart. Ferrell described SNL as a dream job, confirming his affection for the iconic sketch comedy show.

While he's now a celebrated comedian, the actor revealed that his initial SNL audition featured an impersonation of American sports commentator Harry Caray. Although not all of his audition characters made it onto the show, Ferrell's career soared, leading to several successful films and even hosting SNL multiple times.

He discussed his departure from SNL, which happened after three of his early movies, Old School, Elf, and Anchorman, became enormous hits. The string of successful ventures paved the way for Ferrell's illustrious film career.

He also mentioned the possibility of returning to the stage and shared a desire to work with a cast of great comedians for a performance of Shakespeare in the Park. Despite the humor in their conversation, Ferrell and Kevin Hart recalled moments from the set and discussed future collaborations.

Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell's film together

In 2015, Get Hard, which starred Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart, was released. The former portrays James King in the movie, a wealthy but unsophisticated entrepreneur who is falsely accused of a crime. To prepare for life in prison, he turns to Kevin Hart's character, Darnell Lewis. The latter, despite having never been to prison, agrees to train James in what he believes to be a prison environment.

The film is a comedy that explores the cultural and societal perceptions of prison life while delivering plenty of laughs. Ferrell and Hart's on-screen chemistry and comedic talents accentuated the film's appeal, making it a humorous collaboration between the two comedians.