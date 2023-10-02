What happened to Billy Connolly? Health struggles explored as comedian and his wife open up on debilitating disease

Billy Connolly and his wife Pamela Stephenson Connolly recently spoke up about his health issues in an interview conducted by The Guardian on September 30, 2023.

Billy stated that he had a few "serious falls" after being diagnosed with Parkinson's, which left an impact on his body balance, saying:

"Recently I've noticed a deterioration in my balance. That was never such a problem before, but in the last year that has come and it has stayed. For some reason, I thought it would go away because a lot of symptoms have come and gone away."

Pamela also addressed Billy's falls after his Parkinson's diagnosis, saying that they have increased a lot. Billy explained the same and said:

"It's funny, that fall I had when I landed on my jaw reminded me of a thing I used to do on stage. I used to say: 'I fell out of bed, but luckily my face broke my fall…'"

Connolly said that his work was affected due to Parkinson's and praised his wife for taking care of him.

Billy Connolly has been battling Parkinson's since 2013

According to the BBC, Billy Connolly was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013. His spokesperson explained that he underwent surgery in America which was successful and stated:

"In addition, Billy has been assessed as having the initial symptoms of Parkinson's disease, for which he is receiving appropriate treatment."

The spokesperson also revealed that Billy has been told by the experts that the disease or treatment would not affect his work. The comedian was reportedly planning to work on a TV series and go on a theatrical tour of New Zealand in 2014.

Billy revealed in an interview with Radio Times in 2021 that he is slowly getting control over the disease. He said at the time:

"I've learned to hypnotize my hand. I glare at it and it kinda quivers. I just stare at it, and eventually it stops. It's quite a good trick. We love it."

Billy said that he was always angry after his Parkinson's diagnosis because he could not continue writing letters. He said that his children remained his priority and that he was willing to work on TV shows despite his condition getting worse.

Mayo Clinic states that Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder affecting the body's nervous system. The disease can lead to complications like no movement in the arms and speech becoming soft or slurred. A cure for Parkinson's has not been found yet, but medications can help reduce the symptoms.

Billy Connolly is well-known for his work as a comedian and actor

Billy Connolly started his career as a musician. He was later praised for his performances in films and TV shows.

He made his film debut with Absolution, released in 1978. He also portrayed Dain II Ironfoot in the final film in The Hobbit trilogy, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

Billy Connolly also appeared as Billy MacGregor in the ABC sitcom, Head of the Class. He featured in many other TV shows like The Kenny Everett Television Show, World Tour of Scotland, and more as well.