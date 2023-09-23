Who was Mike Henderson? SteelDrivers founding member dies aged 70

Founding member of SteelDrivers and American Musician Mike Henderson passed away on Friday at 70. The sad news of Henderson's passing was officially confirmed by his former bandmates from the SteelDrivers in a Facebook post.

In a heartfelt announcement shared via a Facebook post, the SteelDrivers, a renowned bluegrass band, revealed the devastating news of the passing of their co-founder, Mike Henderson. The band members expressed their profound sorrow at the loss of a musical pioneer who profoundly impacted their lives and careers.

The statement starts with the band reminiscing about the momentous phone call from Henderson that birthed the band,

“I remember the call from Mike Henderson when he just casually asked if I wanted to get together at his place on a Sunday night around 8:00 and play a little bluegrass, Unbeknownst to me at the time, he had been writing for several years with a young man named Chris Stapleton and had the idea for a group that would maybe play once a month down at the Station Inn."

The statement continues,

"When I arrived that Sunday evening, I met Chris, Mike Fleming, and I had known Richard Bailey since I was a teenager. What started as a casual jam changed the course of my life."

The statement further reads,

“I can’t begin to explain and share all the craziness and great times we all had together, but I will say, as I always have, it was all Hendo’s fault! So all The SteelDrivers, past and present, are in shock today as we have lost our original architect…we send our heartfelt condolences to Janet, Lauren, and Shannon. Hendo, we will see you again where rainbows never die.”

The band hasn't stated the reason for his death and is currently unconfirmed.

Mike Henderson was a founding member of SteelDrivers with one Grammy award and four nominations to his name

Mike Henderson carved a remarkable path in the world of music, leaving an indelible mark as a Grammy-winning songwriter and a virtuoso mandolin player. His partnership with Chris Stapleton, a fellow SteelDrivers bandmate, bore fruit with their Grammy-winning collaboration on Broken Halos, which clinched the Grammy for Best Country Song.

The song also marked Stapleton's inaugural Number One country hit in 2017, foreshadowing the duo's remarkable songwriting journey.

Their creativity together flourished further with chart-toppers like Starting Over, the title track of Stapleton's 2020 album. Henderson and Stapleton's partnership extended to crafting beloved fan favorites, including Death Row and Midnight Train to Memphis, a gem initially recorded by the SteelDrivers.

In 2006, Henderson orchestrated the formation of the SteelDrivers, an electrifying bluegrass ensemble that featured Stapleton on vocals. With Tammy Rogers on fiddle, Mike Fleming on bass, and Richard Bailey on banjo, they took the bluegrass scene by storm.

Their eponymous debut in 2008 earned acclaim, and they were honored as the International Bluegrass Music Association's New Artist of the Year in 2009.

Their sophomore effort, Reckless in 2010, secured a Grammy nomination for Best Bluegrass Album. Notably, even global sensation Adele paid tribute to their artistry by recording Henderson and Stapleton's If It Hadn't Been for Love for the deluxe edition of her album 21.

In 2010, Stapleton left the band to pursue a solo career, and Henderson followed suit a year later. Although their paths diverged, the SteelDrivers continued to thrive, with Rogers and Fleming among their dedicated members.

Mike Henderson's enduring legacy as a mandolin virtuoso and his pivotal role in shaping the bluegrass genre continues to resonate with music enthusiasts worldwide. His creative collaborations and exceptional musicianship have left an indelible imprint on the landscape of modern music.