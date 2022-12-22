Who was Mike Hodges? Get Carter director passes away at 90

Well-known film and television director Mike Hodges recently passed away on December 17 at the age of 90. The cause of death was not disclosed and his health history is currently unavailable at this point.

Writer and publisher Michael Gordon paid tribute to him on social media by posting a few pictures featuring the official posters made by Hodges. Gordon wrote:

“A film is alive. You shouldn’t stifle it. You should never over art-direct, over conceive, over research, or walk in with an exact idea of how things should be done.”

Director David L Knight also expressed his grief through his official Facebook page by sharing Hodges' photo and writing:

“So sad to here that Mike Hodges has passed away. Flash Gordon holds a very special place in my heart. R.I.P. to a true titan of british cinema.”

Hodges was known for his work on films like Pulp, The Terminal Man, Flash Gordon, A Prayer for the Dying, and more. He also worked on various television projects like Rumour, Suspect, The Manipulators, Florida Straits, and more.

Mike Hodges also worked in theatre and radio along with films and television

Mike Hodges was a part of many plays along with TV projects (Image via Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Born on July 29, 1932, Michael Tommy Hodges initially operated teleprompters for TV shows. He soon began to experiment with his script-writing skills, although he did not work on any major project at the time.

He worked on some stage and radio plays like Soft Shoe Shuffle, Shooting Stars and Other Heavenly Pursuits, King Trash, and more. However, it was his work in films and TV that gained him widespread recognition.

Hodges made his directorial debut with the ABC children's series, The Tyrant King. The show was praised for its soundtrack since most of its tracks were taken from bands like The Rolling Stones, Cream, Pink Floyd, and others. It featured Murray Melvin, Candace Glendenning, Edward McMurray, Kim Fortune, and Philip Madoc in the lead roles.

Get Carter was the first feature film to be directed by Mike Hodges. Released on March 10, 1971, it received mixed responses from critics but became a cult classic. The reception towards the film improved with time and apart from being the recipient of many accolades, the film was praised by Quentin Tarantino and Guy Ritchie.

His next film was the 1972 comedy thriller Pulp, followed by the 1974 horror science fiction film The Terminal Man. He then wrote the screenplay for the 1978 supernatural horror film Damien: Omen II. The sequel to the 1976 film, The Omen, it grossed around $26 million at the box office.

His 1985 science fiction comedy film, Morons from Outer Space, received a negative response, and Hodges blamed the film's failure on the producers. The rest of the films directed by Hodges include Flash Gordon, A Prayer for the Dying, Black Rainbow and I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead. Mike also helmed the ITV miniseries Dandelion Dead and a few television films.

Mike’s survivors include his wife Carol Lewis, sons Ben and Jake, and five grandchildren – Marlon, Honey, Orson, Michael, and Gabriel.

