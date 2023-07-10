Who are Moluccans? Rikkie Valerie Kolle ethnicity explored as transgender model wins Miss Netherlands 2023

Rikkie Valerie Kolle made history as the first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023 on Saturday, July 8, at the AFAS Theatre in Leusden. Kolle is a Dutch-Moluccan model, who will soon represent the Netherlands in El Salvador.

Moluccans are the Maluku Islands' indigenous Austronesian and Papuan-speaking ethnic groups. The Maluku Islands, often known as the Moluccas, are a group of islands in eastern Indonesia. Historically known as the Spice Islands, the region presently comprises two Indonesian provinces, Maluku and North Maluku.

The Moluccan community in the Netherlands currently comprises over 40,000 individuals. The majority are the members and descendants of a group of 12,500 Moluccans who arrived in the Netherlands in 1951.

Rikkie Valerie Kolle is of Dutch and Indigenous Moluccan heritage

Rikkie Valerie Kolle is from Breda, which is located between Rotterdam and Antwerp, and is of Dutch and Indigenous Moluccan heritage. Despite the fact that the Moluccans speak more than a hundred languages, the majority of them speak a language from the Central Malayo-Polynesian language family. Moreover, Malaju Sini, a Dutch derivation of the language, is mostly spoken by second and third-generation Moluccans.

As per Diva Portal, Moluccans in the northern Moluccas are predominantly Muslims. Whereas, the majority of Moluccans in the middle and southern Moluccas are Christians. As a result, Islam and Christianity are the dominant religions in the Moluccan community.

Despite theological differences, all tribes share strong cultural bonds and a feeling of common identity. Music is also a unifying aspect of the community, playing a vital role in cultural identity.

Rikkie Valerie Kolle to become second transgender woman to compete in Miss Universe pageant

Kolle will soon participate in Miss Universe 2023, which will take place later this year in El Salvador. This will make her the second transgender woman to compete in the pageant after Angela Ponce of Spain, who emerged victorious in 2018

Kolle's victory at the Miss Netherlands 2023 pageant, held on July 8, ensured her place as the Netherlands' representative in the upcoming prestigious 72nd Miss Universe pageant.

Kolle's rise to the top has not been without difficulties as she has overcome a number of challenges to get to where she is today. After the event, the Dutch-Moluccan beauty queen told World360News that she dreams of a society in which everyone can be their authentic selves.

"I am motivated by my desire to be a prominent voice and role model for the Queer community," she added.

After winning the contest, the model uploaded a photo on her Instagram account with a heartfelt caption.

“I am so proud and happy I can’t describe it. I made my community proud and showed it can be done,” she wrote.

Furthermore, Rikkie Valerie mentioned that she plans to use her platform to empower others and wishes to dedicate her life to helping society.

