Who is Murray Head? 'One Night in Bangkok' singer and Vera TV star rushed to hospital after lorry crash in France

English singer and actor Murray Head was hospitalized recently when his car hit a truck in France. The incident happened near the city of Pau in the Southern Pyrenees region on Monday where he was driving.

Head, 76, met with the accident after he lost control of his car and hit the truck. He spoke to the local press and said,

“I was incredibly lucky. I was going north-south and then I found myself going the other way. Was I dazzled by the sun? I don’t know. I hadn’t had anything to drink.”

Georges Lang @GeorgesLangRTL @Murray Head a été victime d’un sérieux accident de voiture sur une route des Pyrénées Atlantiques cette après-midi. Je pense à lui et lui envoie une tonne de good vibes. @Murray Head a été victime d’un sérieux accident de voiture sur une route des Pyrénées Atlantiques cette après-midi. Je pense à lui et lui envoie une tonne de good vibes. https://t.co/B2xNmdm6qp

Head managed to escape with some minor injuries and returned safely to his home. He was conscious while he was being rescued and the truck driver was safe. The road’s access was restricted and a diversion was put on it while the authorities removed the damaged vehicles.

Murray Head’s representatives have not commented on the incident. He was on his way to the radio station France Bleu Bearn Bigorre to give an interview on the Queen’s death when the accident happened.

Murray Head is well-known for his film Sunday Bloody Sunday

Murray Head performs at L' Olympia on March 5, 2015 in Paris, France (Image via David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images)

Born on March 5, 1946, Murray Head is well-known for his appearances in various films, especially for playing the character Bob Elkin in the Oscar-nominated 1971 drama film Sunday Bloody Sunday. He is also popular for his international hit songs Superstar and One Night in Bangkok.

Murray’s father Laurence was a documentary filmmaker and his mother Helen was an actress. He has a brother, Anthony, who is also an actor. He studied at the Lycee Francais Charles de Gaulle in South Kensington, London, and Hampton School in Hampton, London. He then joined Chiswick Polytechnic in early 1960s.

Head signed a recording contract in the mid-1960s and hosted the pop show Now! with Michael Palin. He appeared in the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar and the musical Hair. He then released the song Superstar in 1971, which grabbed the 14th position on the Billboard Hot 100.

Murray Head made his film debut in 1966 with The Family Way. This was followed by Sunday Bloody Sunday in 1971. However, he remained fairly unknown until he released the song Say It Ain’t So, Joe in 1975. He then appeared in the radio drama The Fourth Tower of Inverness in 1973 followed by the miniseries Prince Regent and the ITV show Return of the Saint in 1979.

He was not so successful in the UK or United States but released a lot of albums in the French language. His duet with Marie Carmen, Un femme un homme, was released in 1993. He co-wrote the screenplay for Les Enfants du Siecle in 1999 and appeared on shows in the UK like The Bill, Casualty, North Square, and Judge John Deed.

Murray Head continued to appear in shows like Heartbeat, Doctors, Music-Hall, Vera, and others. He was then featured on the album cover of Stop Me by The Smiths.

He tied the knot with Susan Ellis Jones in 1972 and has two daughters – Katherine and Sophie. Murray and Susan split in 1992. He married Lindy Ross in February 2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava