Who is Napoleon Dynamite? Elon Musk sparks furor among fans with Taylor Swift comparison tweet

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has made his way back into the headlines after he posted a tweet about Taylor Swift. Ever since he made the tweet, he has been either facing the heat from Swifties or getting hilarious reactions to his post. All of the fiasco started after Elon Musk posted a picture of Napolean Dynamite and Taylor Swift side by side and compared their appearances.

Calling himself a Taylor Swift fan, he said:

Elon Musk tweets about Taylor Swift resembling Napolean Dynamite. (Image via Twitter)

As soon as netizens saw the post, it sparked a backlash as users could not stop but react to the picture. While some were moved by the uncanny resemblance, others were taken aback and slammed Elon Musk for the post. All of the buzz garnered almost 10 million views in just a few hours of posting the image.

Napoleon Andrew Dustin Dynamite, born on November 6, 1988, is the central protagonist in both the movie and animated sitcom bearing the same name. Hailing from the quaint town of Preston, Idaho, Napoleon is a teenager, played by Jon Heder.

“It's not a joke”: Social media users reacted to Elon Musk comparing Taylor Swift to Napoleon Dynamite

When Elon Musk compared Taylor Swift to Napoleon Dynamite, it certainly caught the attention of social media users. The unexpected comparison between the pop superstar and the iconic film character created a buzz online, leaving many outraged and others stunned. Here is how social media users reacted:

Norma @RealQueen_Norma #InCaseYouMissedIt

Elon Vs Taylor swift



It's not a joke it's a genuine question we all have about all of them Elon Vs Taylor swiftIt's not a joke it's a genuine question we all have about all of them #InCaseYouMissedItElon Vs Taylor swiftIt's not a joke it's a genuine question we all have about all of them https://t.co/2p33KcAK7K

Tzivia @Tzivers Not Elon Musk tweeting about Taylor Swift…. Sir do you really think you can win against the swifties????? Not Elon Musk tweeting about Taylor Swift…. Sir do you really think you can win against the swifties?????

Awesome A. Awesome @Galacticapilot8 Apparently Elon Musk thinks Taylor Swift is Dynamite. Apparently Elon Musk thinks Taylor Swift is Dynamite.

Tisse @Tissework What did Taylor Swift do to deserve this from Elon Musk What did Taylor Swift do to deserve this from Elon Musk 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ycpqnHdckg

At the same time, as Twitter account @PopBase tweeted about the same, here is how social media users reacted:

Social media users reacted to Musk commenting on Taylor's appearance and comparing it to Dynamite. (Image via Twitter)

Many others also wondered about Napolean and were intrigued to know more about the fictional figure.

Napolean Dynamite was released in 2004

Napoleon Dynamite is a beloved cult classic film released in 2004, directed by Jared Hess and starring Jon Heder, who played Napoleon Dynamite. Set in the small town of Preston, Idaho, the movie follows the life of Napoleon, an eccentric and socially awkward teenager.

The film explores Napoleon's daily struggles as he navigates high school, his dysfunctional family dynamics, and his pursuit of personal growth and acceptance.

The character of Napoleon Dynamite quickly became an iconic figure in popular culture. Known for his unique fashion sense, awkward demeanor, and memorable catchphrases like "Gosh!" and "Vote for Pedro," Napoleon captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. The film's offbeat humor and endearing portrayal of quirky characters resonated with viewers, leading to its popularity.

Beyond the film, Napoleon Dynamite's impact extended to various forms of media. It spawned an animated series that aired in 2012, featuring the original cast reprising their roles. The character's popularity also resulted in merchandise, including t-shirts, action figures, and even a popular line of dance-inspired clothing.

